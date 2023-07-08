Meta has announced a beta version of Threads on Google Play Store for Android users. It will give users early access to features in development.

Meta launched its Twitter-rival, Threads by Instagram or simply Threads, earlier this week on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store for Android and iOS users respectively. In the short time since its launch, the platform has already amassed 70 million followers. Now the company has announced that it is launching a beta program for Android users, which will give users early access to new features way before they are rolled out in the main app.

Details for the beta version of Threads on Android were shared by a Meta engineer on Threads. “For android users who love to live on the cutting edge, sign up for our beta below. New features and bug fixes will come on here first, but you’ll also have to accept an increased risk of a more unstable build since its earlier,” the Meta engineer wrote in a post on Threads.

So, what entails joining the beta program on Android for Threads users? First of all, joining the beta program for Threads on Google Play Store will give Android users early access to a lot of features that in development. For instance, in response to a query related to the ‘Following’ tab, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the feature is still in development and that the users should get it soon. Mosseri has also confirmed that Threads will also get option to see the feed in chronological order soon. “If anyone was asking, both Instagram and Facebook have chronological feeds options, so yes, we’re going to bring one to Threads too,” he wrote in a post on Threads. So, joining the beta program will give users access to these features. However, this early access comes with a caveat. Users will also come with a lot of bugs, which the company will iron out before releasing the feature to the main app.

Apart from this, Meta will also harvest users’ data, probably a little more than the main app in a bid to improve the features that it is testing. “Certain data on your use of the app will be collected and shared with the developer to help improve the app,” the invitation for the beta program reads.

Furthermore, a report by TechCrunch says that interested people can sign up for the beta program right away as there is no waitlist for the same.

Threads by Instagram is available on iOS and Android in 100 countries including in India.