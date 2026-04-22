Google Photos update brings subtle selfie edits with new touch-up features

Google Photos Update: Google has recently added a new layer to its photo editing experience, and this time, the focus is on selfies. The latest update to Google Photos brings a set of touch-up tools which are basically for quick edits without making your photos look overly processed. The idea behind the update is simply to fix small details and keep the photo looking natural, instead of edited. Also Read: Facebook Messenger tricks: Hidden features you should start using today

So, how will it work? Know everything about this latest Google Photos tool. Also Read: How to avoid UPI fraud by identifying fake requests and common scam tricks

Google Photos touch-up tools

The update introduces a bunch of face-focused editing options inside the app. You can now smooth skin, brighten eyes, adjust under-eye areas, and even whiten teeth. Unlike older filters that changed the entire image, these tools work more selectively. The app detects faces and lets you apply edits only where needed. So instead of a blanket effect, you get more control over specific features.

There are also options like lip and eyebrow adjustments, which makes it feel a bit more detailed than before. One of the more practical additions here is the intensity slider. Every tool comes with a control bar, so you can decide how noticeable the edit should be. This matters because not everyone wants that “over-edited” look. Another useful upgrade is that, if there are multiple people in the photo, edits can be applied individually.

Google is bringing it basically as a quick editing tool for portraits and selfies, instead of a complete editing suit. It is simplay as – open a photo, tap on a face, tweak a few sliders and you’re done.

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Google Photos Selfie Update Tool Availability And Rollout

The feature is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will see it immediately. It will appear inside the Google Photos editor once your app gets the update. There are some basic requirements as well, you’ll need a relatively recent Android device with enough RAM for these tools to work smoothly.