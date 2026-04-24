Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered free access rolls out to millions: Who can claim and how

If you have been waiting to play Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, this might be a good time to check it out. The game is currently available at no extra cost for users who have a PlayStation Plus Extra membership. The title usually costs Rs 3,999 and is still priced the same for regular users. Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced set for April 23 reveal, gameplay expected

This is not a new release, but the remastered version brings the 2018 game to the PS5 with a bunch of improvements. And if you haven’t played it yet, this is probably the easiest way to access it without buying the game separately. Also Read: PS Plus Game Catalog April 2026: 8 new games announced, full list here

How to claim the game

To get access, you need an active PlayStation Plus Extra subscription. Once that is in place, you can head to the PlayStation Store and look for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered in the game catalogue. Also Read: PlayStation Network down: PSN outage hits ARC Raiders, Overwatch players

From there, you can simply add it to your library and download it. There is no separate payment required as long as your subscription is active. If your plan expires, access to the game will also be locked, which is how most titles in the catalogue work.

What the remastered version offers

This version is built specifically for the PS5, so there are a few noticeable changes compared to the original release.

You get faster loading times, which makes moving around the map feel smoother. There is also support for ray-traced reflections and improved lighting, which changes how the city looks, especially during night sequences.

Performance has also been improved, with a 60fps mode available. On top of that, there is DualSense support, which adds haptic feedback while swinging or during combat.

Character models have also been updated slightly, along with better overall resolution.

What if you don’t have a PS5

If you are still using a PS4, the original Marvel’s Spider-Man is also part of the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue. So you can still play the game, even if you miss out on the remastered upgrades.

There is also Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales available on the service, which continues the story and adds a few new mechanics.

Availability and other things to know

Games in the PlayStation Plus catalogue usually rotate over time, but first-party titles tend to stay longer compared to others. Still, there is no fixed timeline, so it is better to claim it while it is available.

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This version remains one of the better ways to experience Spider-Man on console, especially if you are playing on a PS5.