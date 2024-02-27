Mahindra Thar Earth Edition India launch: Mahindra launched a new variant of its iconic SUV, Thar, in India today. The company today launched the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition, which has a design that is inspired by the Thar desert. It comes in a single Desert Fury colour variant that will remind you of the colour of the desert sand. The company has also adopted this colour scheme inside for a more authentic appeal. The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition joins the classic Thar that comes at a starting price of Rs 11.25 lakhs in India.

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition India price and availability

The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition comes in four variants in India. Here is a detailed breakdown of the pricing:

— Mahindra Thar Earth Edition petrol manual transmission variant with 4WD costs Rs 15.40 lakhs.

— Mahindra Thar Earth Edition petrol automatic transmission variant with 4WD costs Rs 16.99 lakhs.

— Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Diesel manual transmission variant with 4WD costs Rs 16.15 lakhs.

— Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Diesel automatic transmission variant with 4WD costs Rs 17.6 lakhs.

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition specifications and features

As far as the design is concerned, Mahindra has made some changes to its original Thar to give it a more desert vibe. As mentioned before, the SUV comes in a special Desert Fury colour variant on the outside and it gets distinctive Earth Edition badges on the rear fenders and B-pillars. It has a similar coloured leatherette upholstery in beige and black colours on the inside. Mahindra says that the Thar Earth Edition will come with a special ID plate near the dashboard that will be numbered. However, the company didn’t special just how many special edition vehicles it plans to manufacture.

Coming to specifications, the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition comes only in four wheel drive variant in both petrol and diesel fuel options. Both these fuel variants are available in both automatic and manual transmission variants.

The 2L petrol engine gets 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. This variant delivers a peak torque of 300Nm at 3000 rpm and a maximum power of 112KW at 5000 rpm. The 2.2L diesel engine variant, on the other hand, gets 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. This variant delivers a peak torque of 300Nm at 2800 rpm and a maximum power of 97KW at 3750 rpm.

Talking about brakes and suspension, the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition gets 303mm disc brake on the front and 282mm drum brake at the rear with r15 tubeless tyres. It has a seating capacity of four people and fuel tank capacity of 57L.

For safety, this car has ESP with hill roll-over mitigation, hill hold and hill descent control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, panic braking signal and dual airbags to name a few. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and it has a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system on the inside. For audio it has four speakers and two tweeters among others.