Microsoft has officially confirmed that the video-conferencing platform Teams will reach Android Auto next month. It is worth noting that Microsoft announced the arrival of the feature almost a year back in Google I/O 2023. Microsoft Teams’ Android Auto arrival will make it convenient for users to join meetings via the calendar view.

“Teams on Android Auto lets you easily join meetings from the calendar view, quickly call your speed dial contacts and see your recent calls on your Android phones,” stated Microsoft in its Microsoft 365 roadmap.

As for now, it’s unclear whether or not the company will integrate with messages from the service, or end up engaging with other Teams-specific features such as file and data collaboration.

In other news about Microsoft, the company has introduced a new Copilot key to Windows PC keyboards. This will allow users to access GPT 4-based Copilot with just a press of a button.

Microsoft in its blog post wrote that Copilot will now be a core part of PC keyboard.

“The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day-to-day,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft.

Interestingly, upcoming Windows 11 PCs and laptops will have the Copilot key. For the unversed, several brands have scheduled the unveiling of their laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Expect some of the Windows 11 PCs and laptops at the event to have the Copilot key. Microsoft’s very own surface devices will also get this special key for easier access to AI features.

— Written with inputs from IANS