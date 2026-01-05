LG Unveils the World’s Thinnest True Wireless OLED Wallpaper TV at CES 2026 With Hyper Radiant Color Technology

LG Electronics introduced its latest innovative OLED TV lineup, claiming it to be the world’s thinnest Wallpaper TV. The TV comes under the company’s LG OLED evo W6 category, which the company says has the most advanced display technology yet. The technology is called Hyper Radiant Color Technology, offering a TV with a sleek design and wireless freedom.

LG’s Ultra-Thin Design TV at CES 2026

The latest unveiled Wallpaper TV by LG is just nine millimeters thin and is equipped with the improved wall mount. The tech giant has carefully used miniaturization components and a redesigned internal layout to bring the thinnest body. The improved wall mount allow this TV to sit against any wall that creates a true Wallpaper effect.

The input connections in Wallpaper TV is handled by the Zero Connect Box, which users can place up to 10 meters away from the TV. This facility also allows LG TV to remain ultra-slim. It is equipped with the True Wireless technology, delivering both 4K video and audio wirelessly without sacrificing on quality.

Color Technology and Brightness Booster

LG has used Hyper Radiant Color Technology in its Wallpaper TV, helping in enhancing the black levels and maintains color accuracy. In addition it also manages brightness while reducing reflections. It has luminance up to 3.9 times brighter than traditional OLEDs that use Brightness Booster Ultra.

Under the hood, the TV is powered by the new α11 AI Processor Gen3 with its powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU). It runs the Dual AI Engine so that it can maintain natural texture and reduces noise.

LG Gallery+

LG also introduced a new platform called LG Gallery+ that helps in transforming the TV into a dynamic piece of interior décor. You will be able to display over 4500 visuals along with personal photos. In addition, you can also watch AI generated images which is paired mood matching background music.

The LG Gallery+ service allows the Thinnest Wallpaper TV to become both centerpiece and a personal canvas.

Gaming and AI Features

The latest LG OLED evo lineup comes with 4K NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, and 0.1. Additionally, the TV is also equipped with the Voice ID, Multi-AI integration, and AI Concierge. LG also ensures the privacy and security by its Shield feature, ensuring that all data is encrypted, keeping these AI-driven features secure.