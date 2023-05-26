Lenovo Tab M9 tablet launched in India: Check details

Lenovo today launched a new tablet in India. Dubbed as the Lenovo Tab M9, the tablet was launched in the global markets back in December 2022. Now, almost six months later, the company is bringing the same tablet to India. The newly launched budget tablet comes with a 9-inch HD display and it powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset that is coupled with a 5,100mAh battery. Additionally, it comes with a 64GB built-in storage along with a memory card slot for expanded storage space. Also Read - Amazon announces Blockbuster Value Days sale: Check top deals on smartwatches, headphones, laptops

“Our new Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best entry-level Android devices, and it’s the perfect entertainment powerhouse for consumers looking for some downtime away from the stress of work and school. This tablet encapsulates next-generation functionality, reliability, and a satisfying multimedia experience at an incredible value, thus paving the way to a significantly enhanced user experience,” Sumati Sahgal, Head – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said on the occasion. Also Read - Mother's Day 2023: Looking for gift for your mom? Here are our top picks

Lenovo Tab M9 tablet price and availability in India

The Lenovo Tab M9 will be available in India in Frost Blue colour variant at a starting price of Rs 12,999. It will be available via Lenovo.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart and offline retail stores such as Reliance Digital and Croma from June 1, 2023. However, interested buyers can pre-order the tablet in India starting today. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

Lenovo Tab M9 tablet specifications and features

As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Lenovo Tab M9 measures 8.48 x 5.38 x 0.31 inches and it weighs 344 grams. It comes with an IPS display and a metallic chassis. On the display front, the Lenovo Tab M9 tablet comes with a 9-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, 400 nits of peak brightness and anti-fingerprint coating. It also features support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio along with dual stereo speakers.

Coming to performance, the Lenovo Tab M9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 128GB of space. It runs a date Android 12 operating system.

On the camera front, the newly Lenovo Tab M9 has an 8MP camera at the back and a 2MP camera in the front. On the connectivity front, the tablet has Bluetooth 5.1 and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery, which the company says offers up to 13 hours of video playback time. The tablet ships with a transparent cover inside the box.