Reliance Jio Rs 749 postpaid plan bundles Netflix Basic, Prime Lite and JioHotstar subscriptions

If you are looking for a postpaid plan without spending much, then Reliance Jio is offering Rs 749 recharge plan that combines mobile connectivity with major OTT subscriptions. The plan is available for users who consume a lot of digital content and they prefer having a postpaid plan that can deliver everything in one, including data, calling, and entertainment. All these together comes under a single monthly bill. Also Read: Most Affordable Jio plan to watch IPL 2026

Online content streaming has become a major part of our daily life in India. Telecom companies are increasingly launching plans that offer OTT benefits with mobile plans. Rs 749 postpaid plan by Reliance Jio is one such feature-rich benefit in its lineup. Also Read: Jio Rs 459 Youth and Gaming plan offers JioHotstar, FanCode, Snapchat+ and more: Worth it?

Reliance Jio Rs 740 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 749 postpaid plan offers several benefits, including unlimited voice calling across India. It also packs 100 SMS per day along with 100GB of high-speed data every month. If you have compatible devices and proper network availability, then your plan will have unlimited 5G data. This makes the plan suitable for heavy internet usage like online meetings, video streaming, and gaming.

As soon as the 100GB data limit is exhausted, you will be charged Rs 10 per GB for additional usage. This feature makes the plan even more suitable for users who can easily manage their monthly data consumption or heavily rely on Wi-Fi at home or office.

Another major feature is family connectivity. The telecom operator allow users to add up to three additional SIM cards under the same post[aid account. Each extra SIM cost Rs 150 per month, helping families manage multiple connections under a single bill. This simplifies billing.

Check Out OTT Benefits

One of the biggest highlights of this plan is the inclusion of OTT benefits. These benefits are available at no extra cost. You will get access to Netflix Basic, JioHotstar a spart of bundle, and Amazon Prime Lite under this plan. This means, you can enjoy a wide range of content, such as movies, sports, original shows, web series, live shows, and more withou6t paying anything extra. This plan will remove the overall monthly expenses for users as they don’t have to subscribe to multiple OTT services.

The multiple streaming platforms in this plan makes it appealing, especially for entertainment-focused users who spend a lot o time on their smartphones.

Streaming, Data, and Usage

The plan is designed for smooth streaming and multitasking as it offers 100GB of monthly high-speed data. It also offers optional unlimited 5G access, allowing users to comfortably watch HD content, attend video calls, download large files, and many other. There will be no frequent interruptions, especially in 5G coverage areas.

Nevertheless, the pan is structured for controlled usage and that’s the reason if you are a heavy data user, then you may need to monitor your consumption to avoid additional charges if you crossed the limit.

Why You Should Consider This Plan

The Rs 749 postpaid plan is primarily aimed at the premium users who desire to have all in one mobile and entertainment package. It’s best for consumers who actively stream Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar, and want to streamline their bill.

The extra connection feature with a fixed price a month may also be beneficial to families or users using multiple SIM cards.

For those who need only calling and internet services (and no OTT services), this plan might seem expensive relative to cheaper prepaid or postpaid plans.

Rs 749 Jio postpaid plan is a combination of mobile connectivity and entertainment. It shows how telecom services have started to transform from calls and data services to all-digital lifestyle services in India – through bundled OTT subscription, high-speed data and 5G access.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The Rs 749 postpaid plan is mainly targeted at premium users who want an all-in-one mobile and entertainment package. It is suitable for users who actively stream content on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, and prefer a simplified billing system.