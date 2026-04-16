JioHotstar and Warner Bros. Discovery bring HBO Max content to India: What you can watch

JioHotstar has expanded its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, and this time it’s bringing HBO Max content directly to its platform. Instead of launching as a separate app in India, HBO Max is now available through a dedicated section within JioHotstar. Also Read: OTT releases this week (April 13-19): Euphoria S3, Toaster, Matka King, Assi and more

This essentially means users don’t need another subscription or app to access HBO content. Everything is being added into one place, which already has a large user base. Also Read: Anil Kapoor’s 24 coming to OTT: Release date, platform, and details

What’s being added

The new HBO Max hub includes shows and films from HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros., and DC Studios. This adds a mix of older titles and newer releases to the platform. Also Read: CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Delhi on mobile

Shows like Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Succession, and Euphoria are now available, along with sitcoms like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. Some upcoming titles are also expected to be part of this catalogue.

So instead of switching between apps, users can find all of this within JioHotstar itself.

Why HBO Max is not launching separately

Streaming platforms have been careful about entering India with standalone services. The audience here is large, but pricing plays a big role in how people choose subscriptions.

That’s why partnerships like this are becoming more common. Instead of building a separate platform, companies are using existing services to reach users.

HBO Max following this route is not surprising. It allows the content to reach more people without dealing with the challenges of launching independently in a price-sensitive market.

What this means for users

From a user’s point of view, this is more about convenience. If you’re already using JioHotstar, you can now watch HBO content on the same app without having to switch anywhere else.

The add-on starts at Rs 49 per month, so it’s optional. You can choose to take it or just continue with your current plan as it is.

What changes for the platform

For JioHotstar, this simply means more international content getting added to what it already offers, including sports and local shows. It also gives the platform a stronger mix when compared to others that already have global titles.

At the same time, Warner Bros. Discovery gets access to a wider audience in India without launching HBO Max as a standalone service.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

This kind of setup shows how streaming platforms are adapting. Instead of launching separate apps, platforms are now leaning more towards partnerships and bundled content like this.