iPhone Ultra may match Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in battery

Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone has already raised excitement amongst fans. So far, we have heard a lot about its design, a crease-free display and of course, a premium price tag. But the latest leak shares something important, which most of the foldable struggle with – battery. Also Read: Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft linked to AI hardware plans

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the upcoming iPhone Ultra is said to pack one of the biggest batteries on an iPhone. While nothing has been confirmed yet officially, not even the iPhone Ultra’s presence, the latest battery leak gives an idea that Apple isn’t taking the first foldable lightly. Also Read: How to hide sensitive apps on your iPhone

The tipster suggests that Apple’s battery suppliers have recently certified two battery cells together. The reported batteries have rated capacities of 1,921mAh and 2,962mAh. Combined, that works out to 4,883mAh, which usually translates to a marketed battery capacity of around 5,000mAh.

But there is a catch! The certification doesn’t directly mention Apple or the iPhone Ultra, many believe these batteries are meant for the company’s first foldable smartphone.

What is the concept of two batteries?

This is because, just like regular smartphones, foldable phones don’t have one large space to keep a single battery. Because of the hinge mechanism, manufacturers usually split the battery into two sections, placing one cell on each side of the phone. Samsung, Google and several other foldable phone makers already use a similar design.

If the latest leak is accurate, Apple could also adopt the same approach for the iPhone Ultra.

Apple vs Samsung

If Apple does go with a 5,000mAh battery, it would be right alongside Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup. Reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could also feature a 5,000mAh battery, while the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 may come with a slightly smaller 4,800mAh unit.

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Of course, battery size is only one part of the story. Real-world battery life also depends on software optimisation, chipset efficiency and display power consumption. Apple has traditionally focused on optimising battery performance through hardware and software together, so it will be interesting to see how the foldable performs if these rumours turn out to be true.