iPhone Air 2 leaks suggest thinner design, A20 Pro chip, and possible dual camera upgrade

Apple launched iPhone Air last year and it immediately gained attention for its ultra-thin 5.6mm design and premium build. The launch of this Apple device sparked mixed reviews, while many praising its sleek design, while some questioned the trade-offs for camera and battery. Now, the fresh rumors and leaks are hinting toward the upcoming iPhone Air 2, revealing its release, design, camera, and performance.

Let’s check out what we have on the iPhone Air 2

iPhone Air 2 Release Timeline

The release of the iPhone Air 2 is uncertain, with many speculating the device to debut in September 2026, alongside iPhone 18 lineup. Other report suggests that Apple may delay it to spring 2027 to improve the device. Additionally, the tech giant could unveil it with the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models. Interestingly, there is a small possibility that Apple might discontinue the Air line, though current leaks and rumors also suggest the model will continue.

Price and Storage

While we don’t have the official pricing, but stating the price of iPhone Air, which was launched at Rs 119900 for its 256GB, the upcoming iPhone Air 2 might also be somewhere around the same price segment. Keeping in mind the potential upgrades, including second camera and large battery, Apple might increase the price slightly. For storage, the iPhone Air 2 is expected to include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with the 128GB base tier removed.

Design and Display

Apple might retain the slim 5.6mm profile of iPhone Air in its upcoming iPhone Air 2. We can also expect the Titanium construction and Ceramic Shield protection. Talking about the action and camera control buttons, they might return, alongside subtle color options. For display, the device is rumored to stay at 6.5 inches with ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rate. There is possibility of slimmed OLED panel to maintain thinner design.

Camera and Chipset

For optics, the leaks hint at second rear camera, pairing a 48MP main sensor along with a 48MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, the device is expected to stay with the 18MP front camera. Under the hood, the iPhone Air 2 is likely to be powered by the A29 Pro chipset with a new C2 5G modem for faster connectivity.

Battery and Software

Apple never reveals its battery capacity, however, reports suggest that the iPhone Air 2 might retain the same 3,149mAh battery capacity and MagSafe support of last year iPhone Air. Wired charging at 20W is expected to continue. The iPhone Air 2 will ship with iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence features, including an upgraded Siri.

FAQs

Q1: What is the launch date of iPhone Air 2?

A1: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone Air 2 in 2026 or early 2027.

Q2: How thin will be the iPhone Air 2?

A2: It might come with the 5.6mm thick.

Q3: How many cameras iPhone Air 2 will have?

A3: Some leaks suggest Apple may add a second rear camera with an ultrawide lens.

Q4: Which chip will power the iPhone Air 2?

A4: The device is expected to feature the A20 Pro chip.

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Q5: What software will the iPhone Air 2 run?

A5: The iPhone Air 2 will likely ship with iOS 27