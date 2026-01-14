iPhone 18 Series And iPhone Air 2 Display Details Leak Ahead Of Launch This Year

Leaks around Apple’s next iPhone lineup have started surfacing well ahead of launch, and the latest information focuses on display sizes and front design changes. While the iPhone 17 series is still relatively new, early details about the Apple iPhone 18 lineup suggest the company may be planning clearer differences between its standard, Air, and Pro models. Also Read: Face ID Keeps Failing? This iPhone Trick Can Fix It

iPhone 18 Series, iPhone Air 2 Display Sizes

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing multiple screen sizes for the iPhone 18 lineup. The standard iPhone 18 is expected to feature a 6.27-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic Island is said to remain in place on this model.

The iPhone Air 2, which is expected to sit between the standard and Pro models, is tipped to come with a slightly larger 6.55-inch LTPO display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the regular iPhone 18, the Air 2 is expected to retain the Dynamic Island design, suggesting Apple may keep its current front layout for non-Pro models.

Pro Models May See Bigger Design Changes

The more noticeable changes are expected on the Pro models. The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.27-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could come with a larger 6.86-inch panel. Both are said to use LTPO OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Unlike the standard models, the Pro variants may reduce or move away from the current Dynamic Island layout. Leaks suggest Apple is testing under-display Face ID technology, which would allow most of the sensors to sit beneath the screen. If implemented, this could leave only a small cutout for the selfie camera, resulting in a cleaner front design.

Under-Display Face ID in Testing

Under-display Face ID has been rumoured for some time, and the iPhone 18 Pro models could be where Apple finally introduces it. Several Android brands have already experimented with similar technology, though Apple is expected to take a more cautious approach before rolling it out widely.

The leaks also suggest that the iPhone 18 lineup has entered early sample or testing stages, meaning these details could still change before launch.

Possible Launch Timeline

Reports indicate Apple may adjust its usual release schedule. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to launch first, possibly alongside the long-rumoured iPhone Fold, while the standard iPhone 18 could arrive later. The launch timing for the iPhone Air 2 remains unclear for now.