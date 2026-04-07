iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 leaks revealed: Full design details, display size, and minor changes you need to know

After launching iPhone 17 series last year with power-packed features, Apple is all set for its next-generation iPhone 18 lineup. The tech giant is expected to unveil several new products this year. Among them are the iPhone 18, the iPhone Air 2, the iPhone Fold, and host of updates and improvements to Siri and iPad. Also Read: iPhone 18 release date and India price leak: Why is Apple planning a major timeline change?

While most of the attention will be taken away by high-end models like iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold, recent leaks and reports are centered around the standard iPhone 18 model and the iPhone Air 2. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro India pricing: Which model should you buy in 2026?

iPhone 18 Might Come with the Same Specifications

As per reports from tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 18 will have very slight changes in its design. This means its overall look will stay similar to the iPhone 17. We can expect the same 6.3-inch display and a familiar Dynamic Island feature. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro price and camera upgrades revealed, AirPods Max 2 features

To recall, earlier reports indicated that all the iPhone 18 models will get a smaller Dynamic Island. Nevertheless, the new leak indicates that this change will be limited to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Reportedly, there will be minor tweaks to the phone’s dimensions, but they will not be noticeable in daily use.

This time, Apple’s main focus will be on performance and internal upgrades, rather than on design changes for the base iPhone 18.

iPhone Air 2 Release Timeline

Apple is also working on the reported iPhone Air 2, but there have been some debates about its release. According to previous reports, the device is expected to arrive in 2027. As for optics, it might include a second rear camera. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there could be a spring 2027 release of this device, but he was doubtful about the second camera.

However, reports from Fixed Focus Digital are something different. According to him, the iPhone Air 2 will follow the standard update cycle and could launch this year. The iPhone Air 2 will have a routine upgrade, although there will be no major design changes or additional cameras.

If these reports are accurate, then we could see the four models this year, including iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Fold, and iPhone Air 2.

iPhone Air 2 Expected Features

The expected changes for iPhone Air 2 are likely internal. It could include a new A20 Pro chip or other performance upgrades. As per rumors, the device could also launch in fall 2026. Interestingly, this timeline matches the company’s usual release of multiple iPhones timeline.

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Whatever the case may be, both iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 appear to focus on gradual improvements instead of witnessing any major design shifts. While there’s no official confirmation of any news, leaks and rumors give us a clear picture of what Apple might plan for 2026 and 2027.