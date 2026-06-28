iPhone 18 Pro Price Leak: Here's how much it may cost

Apple’s next iPhone launch is still a few months away, but there is already one thing that iPhone fans may not like – the price. While most iPhone 18 Pro leaks have been about the new cameras, A20 Pro chip and design upgrades, the latest analyst predictions suggest the Pro models could also become more expensive this year. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, OLED iPad mini production begins as Samsung prepares displays for Apple’s future lineup

Apple hasn’t revealed anything officially yet. However, after the company recently increased the prices of several MacBooks and iPads, now, many analysts now believe the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could be next. Also Read: Apple may finally be developing an iRing to take on Samsung Galaxy Ring, Oura Ring

iPhone 18 Pro price: How much could it cost?

According to recent analyst estimates, the iPhone 18 Pro could start between $1,249 and $1,299 in the US. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro debuted at $1,099. Also Read: Apple hikes MacBook, iPad prices in India; some models cost up to Rs 1 lakh more: Check here

On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to become more expensive, with a possible starting price between $1,349 and $1,399. If that happens, it would be Apple’s costliest Pro Max model yet, Forbes reported.

Having said that, these are still leaks and predictions for now. Apple is expected to announce the official pricing during its September launch event.

Why is a price hike being expected?

The biggest reason seems to be the increasing cost of smartphone components. Reports suggest memory and storage chips have become more expensive globally. At the same time, the iPhone 18 Pro models are rumoured to feature 12GB RAM along with Apple’s new A20 Pro chipset, which is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process. Both upgrades could push manufacturing costs higher.

There is another reason why analysts are expecting a price hike. Apple recently revised the prices of several MacBooks and iPads, leading many to believe that the next iPhones could follow the same trend.

What could this mean for India?

If Apple increases prices in the US, Indian buyers should also be prepared. The iPhone 17 Pro launched in India at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max started at Rs 1,49,900. Based on current estimates, the iPhone 18 Pro could move beyond Rs 1.45 lakh, while the Pro Max may comfortably cross the Rs 1.60 lakh mark. The final pricing will still depend on Apple’s India strategy, taxes and exchange rates.

What’s surprising? Despite the expected price hike, analysts don’t believe demand for the Pro models will slow down in a big way. Many users are expected to upgrade from older iPhones to experience Apple’s latest AI features, including the upgraded Siri and Apple Intelligence. EMI options also make premium smartphones easier to buy, which could soften the impact of a higher launch price.

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For now, all of this remains based on leaks and analyst predictions. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series in September, where the final pricing will become clear.