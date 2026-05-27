iPhone 18 Pro Max may get nearly 7-inch display, leaked accessories suggest

iPhone 18 line is everywhere in the rumors and leaks, suggesting several features coming to the devices. The fresh leaks surrounding the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Mx suggests that the tech giant might be planning to bring one of the biggest front design changes in recent years. Under a new report, alleged screen protectors for both the devices have surfaced online, hinting at taller displays, noticeable smaller Dynamic Island, and slimmer bezels. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks reveal new Dark Cherry colour, slimmer Dynamic Island

All the leaked accessories appear to support earlier rumors about the devices to pack reduced size of Dynamic Island cutout. This is going to minimize by 25 to 35 percent ahead of the expected September launch. Also Read: Biggest iPhone-ever? iPhone 18 Pro Max display may cross 7 inches

Larger displays may be coming

As per new reports, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.4 inches display, whereas, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might pack a screen size approaching 7 inches. In this happens, then there would be a slight increase in display sizes as compared to the current Pro models available in market. The current iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max packs a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may get ultra-luxury Caviar versions with gold finish

According to the leaked screen protectors, Apple might shift to taller and slimmer display proportions. While Apple has kept a largely similar and familiar front design across several iPhones launched in recent years, we can expect a taller ratio in the next generation iPhones. It is also expected that Apple might provide a more usable screen space without maiing the devices significantly wider.

If applied, this design change may improve one handed usability and offering more immersive experience for reading, gaming, multitasking, and streaming videos.

Smaller Dynamic Island spotted in leaks

One of the biggest details revealed so far is the smaller cutout at the top of the display. The leaked accessories showcases reduced front camera whose opening position is slightly away from the centre. It adds more rumor that Apple is shrinking the Dynamic Island area.

To recall, Dynamic Island were first introduced as a replacement for the traditional notch. Since then it has remained one of the defining visual elements of recent iPhone Pro models. A smaller version could free up additional display space while keeping other features like notifications, background apps, and live activities intact.

Reports also suggest that Apple may reduce the size of the front camera and Face ID sensor area significantly. This might potentially improve the viewing experience.

Final design may still change

The leaks have created excitement in the Apple fan circles but accessory leaks do not always turn out to be 100% accurate. Screen protector and case makers frequently depend on the first design data, which can even change prior to the product’s launch.

However, the recent leaks are in sync with several previous reports that suggest iPhone 18 Pro models are getting tweaks to their design. Should the rumours prove to be true, the upcoming Pro models may be well suited for users wanting to see bigger screens with thinner bezels, but not a radical size change to the phones.

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The iPhone 18 series is expected to be officially unveiled later this year, probably at Apple’s annual September launch event.