iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra release date: When can we expect Apple's next flagship?

iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Several leaks and rumours have already suggested that Apple could launch the iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026. While the tech giant is yet to announce an official event date, it is the launch history and timeline which gives us a good idea of when the next iPhones could arrive. Also Read: Siri AI beta now available: 7 new features every iPhone user should try

Apple has followed almost the same launch schedule for years now. And if that pattern continues, then we can predict when the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and the rumoured iPhone Ultra could debut. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro: 8 reasons it could cost more than iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s launch history

Apple doesn’t randomly pick dates for its biggest event of the year. If you look at the company’s iPhone launches since 2012, almost every flagship has been announced during the first half of September. The only major exception was 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the launch to mid-September.

Apart from that, Apple has stayed within a fairly predictable window. Most iPhone launch events have happened between September 7 and September 14, and it’s not hard to guess, this year’s keynote may follow the same path as well.

Year iPhone Series Apple Event 2012 iPhone 5 September 12 (Wednesday) 2013 iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c September 10 (Tuesday) 2014 iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus September 9 (Tuesday) 2015 iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus September 9 (Wednesday) 2016 iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus September 7 (Wednesday) 2017 iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X announced September 12 (Tuesday) 2018 iPhone XS, XS Max, XR September 12 (Wednesday) 2019 iPhone 11 Series September 10 (Tuesday) 2020 iPhone 12 Series October 13 (Tuesday) (COVID delay) 2021 iPhone 13 Series September 14 (Tuesday) 2022 iPhone 14 Series September 7 (Wednesday) 2023 iPhone 15 Series September 12 (Tuesday) 2024 iPhone 16 Series September 9 (Monday) 2025 iPhone 17 Series September 9 (Tuesday)

So, when can we expect iPhone 18 series?

One interesting thing about Apple’s launch calendar is that the company also plans its events around US Labor Day, which falls on the first Monday of September. Apple has never announced an iPhone before Labor Day. It has also avoided holding the keynote immediately after the holiday.

Going by this pattern, Wednesday, September 9 currently looks like the strongest possibility for the iPhone 18 launch event. Apple hasn’t confirmed the date yet, but it lines up closely with how the company has scheduled previous launches.

So, if the keynote takes place on September 9, the rest of Apple’s rollout is also expected to follow its usual schedule.

Pre-orders could begin on Friday, September 11.

Apple is also expected to release the stable version of iOS 27 a few days later, most likely around September 14, before the new iPhones reach buyers.

If previous launches are anything to go by, the iPhone 18 Pro, the rumoured iPhone Ultra and the rest of the lineup could go on sale on Friday, September 18.

What to expect from the iPhone 18 lineup

Rumours suggest Apple could launch the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year. The biggest talking point, however, remains the rumoured iPhone Ultra. Some reports claim Apple could finally introduce an Ultra-branded iPhone, which could be the company’s first foldable with flagship-level specifications.

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For now, nothing has been confirmed by Apple. But if the company sticks to its usual launch pattern, we may not have to wait much longer before the official invitations start rolling out.