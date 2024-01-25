Instagram, Facebook will now allow only followers to DM teens

Instagram, Facebook update: Meta, earlier this month, rolled out an update that limits teens from accessing or seeing potentially sensitive content on Instagram and Facebook. It also placed teenagers in into the most restrictive content control setting on both these apps so that they don’t see sensitive content even in Search and Explore. Now, nearly two weeks later the company has doubled down on its efforts of making Instagram and Facebook safer for teens by limit unknown people from contacting teenagers via Direct Messages or DMs.

READ MORE Mark Zuckerberg's latest goal is to create artificial general intelligence

Who can message teens on Instagram, Facebook?

READ MORE Instagram's new feature reminds teens to sleep after scrolling reels for a while

Meta today announced that it is turning off the ability for accounts associated with teenagers to receive DMs from anyone they don’t follow or aren’t connected to on Instagram, including other teenagers, by default. As a part of these changes, teenagers can only be messaged or added to group chats by people they already follow or are connected to. These changes will be implemented across the globe and will apply to all teenagers under the age of 16 years (or under 18 years in specific countries). It will also be applicable for all new and existing accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

Additionally, the company is also making these changes to teens’ default settings on Messenger, wherein users under 16 years (or under 18 years) will only receive messages from Facebook friends, or people they are connected.

More parental supervision controls on Instagram, Facebook

Lastly, Meta is also adding new controls the Parental Supervision controls on both Facebook and Instagram. Meta, in its blog post, explained that now parents using supervision will be prompted to approve or deny their teens’ requests to change their default safety and privacy settings to a less strict state. Earlier they were notified about such changes. Parents can then choose to either approve or deny the request.

“…this new feature is intended to help facilitate offline conversations between parents and their teens, as they navigate their online lives together and decide what’s best for them and their family,” Meta wrote in its blog.