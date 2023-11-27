If you want to update your Facebook name, you might be wondering how to do it. Changing your name on Facebook is easy, whether you use a computer or a mobile device. However, there are some rules and limitations that you should be aware of. In this guide, we will show you the steps to change your name on Facebook and what to do if you forget your current password.

A step-by-step guide on how to change your name on Facebook

On a computer

Note: You can only change your name on Facebook once every 60 days.

Step 1: Log into your Facebook account and click your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Click the option that says Settings & privacy, then select Settings.

Step 3: On the left side of the screen, click the option that says Accounts Center. Then click See more in Accounts Center.

Step 4: Under Profiles, click your name to edit it.

Step 5: Click the option that says Name and enter your new name in the fields provided.

Step 6: Click Review Change to see how your name will appear on your profile. You can also choose the order of your name.

Step 7: Click Done to save your new name. You will need to enter your password to confirm the change.

On a mobile device

The process of changing your name on Facebook on a mobile device is similar to the one on a computer. Here are the steps for iOS and Android devices:

Step 1: Open the Facebook app and tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom right corner for iOS devices or in the top right corner for Android devices.

Step 2: Tap the gear icon (Settings) in the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap the option that says Accounts Center at the top of the screen. Then tap See more in Accounts Center.

Step 4: Tap your name under Accounts Center to edit it. Then tap your name again.

Step 5: Tap the option that says Name and enter your new name in the fields provided.

Step 6: Tap Save Changes to save your new name. You will need to enter your password to confirm the change.