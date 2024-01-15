Instagram hacks: How to get a verified badge for your profile

Instagram uses a host of tricks to determine if a profile, whether pertaining to a person, business or a subject of interest is authentic. One of the ways, it does so is using the Instagram Verified badge. The company says that an Instagram account with a verified badge verified next to its name means that Instagram has confirmed that it is the authentic presence for that person or brand. “The verified badge verified is a tool to help people find the real accounts of people and brands. If an account has the verified badge, we’ve confirmed that it represents who it says it does,” the company explains in its blog post.

So, if you want to get Instagram Verified badge for your profile, here is what you need to do:

How to get a verified badge on Instagram

For Android users

Step 1: Log into your Instagram account on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap your profile or your profile picture in the bottom right corner of the app to go to your profile.

Step 3: Now tap More Options in the top right corner of the app.

Step 4: Next, tap the Settings and Privacy option.

Step 5: Below For Professionals option, tap the Account Type and Tools option.

Step 6: Now, tap the Request Verification button.

Step 7: Enter your full name and provide the required form of identification (example: government-issued photo ID or official business documents).

Step 8: Follow the on-screen instructions, then tap Submit.

For iPhone users

Step 1: Open Instagram on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner of the app to go to your profile.

Step 3: Next, tap More Options in the top right corner of the app and then tap the Settings and Privacy option.

Step 4: Below For Professionals option, tap Account Type and Tools option.

Step 5: Next, tap the Request Verification option.

Step 6: Enter your full name and provide a photo ID proof for yourself or your business depending on your profile type.

Step 7: Follow the on-screen instructions, then tap Submit.

Instagram says that even if your account is eligible for verification, submitting a request doesn’t guarantee that your account will be verified. Also, once an account has been verified, users cannot change the username on the account.