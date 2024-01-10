Meta is updating Instagram and Facebook with new safe and protective features for teens. Both apps will soon hide more age-inappropriate content, noted Meta’s blog post.

The blog post reveals that the company will automatically place teens into the most restrictive content control settings on Instagram and Facebook. Existing teens will also notice the new restrictive settings.

Parents will be able to control how much sensitive content their kids can see. Meta has confirmed that they built a total of over 30 tools and resources to support teens and their parents.

“We already apply this setting for new teens when they join Instagram and Facebook and are now expanding it to teens who are already using these apps,” stated Meta.

“Our content recommendation controls — known as ‘Sensitive Content Control’ on Instagram and ‘Reduce’ on Facebook — make it more difficult for people to come across potentially sensitive content or accounts in places like Search and Explore,” it added.

Furthermore, Meta revealed that it already hides results for specific sensitive keywords. These include keywords like suicide, self-harm, and others. The company is also refraining from recommending content that may be sexually suggestive or contains misinformation.

Meta wrote, “We already hide results for suicide and self-harm search terms that inherently break our rules and we’re extending this protection to include more teams.”

Users who search for things like self-harm thoughts will receive helpline numbers and suggestions like reaching out to friends via direct messages. They will also receive suggestions to contact professionals outside Meta.

Instagram and Facebook users will also be receiving notifications to regularly check and update their safety and privacy settings.

“To help make sure teens are regularly checking their safety and privacy settings on Instagram, and are aware of the more private settings available, we’re sending new notifications encouraging them to update their settings to a more private experience with a single tap.”

Meta is also automating the process by letting users choose recommended settings. “If teens choose to “Turn on recommended settings”, we will automatically change their settings to restrict who can repost their content, tag or mention them, or include their content in Reels Remixes. We’ll also ensure only their followers can message them and help hide offensive comments.”

— Written with inputs from IANS