Infinix Note Edge 5G launched in India to rival OnePlus Nord CE 5, Edge 60 Fusion, Nothing Phone 3a: Check price

Infinix has expanded its mid-range smartphone segment with the launch of the Infinix Note Edge 5G, which comes with some notable specifications. From a curved AMOLED display, a large battery to an Android 16-based interface – the Infinix Note Edge 5G rivals some prominent phones in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment, such as OnePlus Nord CE 5, Edge 60 Fusion, and Nothing Phone 3a. Also Read: This Infinix phone borrows a lot from iPhone 17 Pro and Nothing Phone 3

What all does it bring to the table, and how much does it cost? Know everything about the Infinix Note Edge 5G. Also Read: Tech Wrap 2025: 6 Best Budget Tablets Under Rs 15,000 That Are Perfect For Study, Entertainment

Infinix Note Edge 5G specs and features at a glance

The Infinix Note Edge 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and it also carries TÜV certification to reduce eye strain.

Under the hood, the phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB storage. And it runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16. The good part is that Infinix is promising three years of OS updates along with five years of security patches. For photography, the phone features a 50MP primary rear camera supported by dual flash. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie shooter housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

It also packs a 6,500mAh battery, backed by 45W fast charging and 10W reverse wired charging.

Infinix Note Edge 5G price and availability

The Infinix Note Edge 5G starts at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs 25,999.

Interested buyers must know that the smartphone will go on sale starting February 25 via Flipkart and the company’s official online store. It will be available in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, and Silk Green colour options.

As part of the launch offers, SBI and ICICI card users can get up to Rs 2,000 instant discount. Buyers are also eligible for a one-time screen replacement within six months and an extended one-year warranty.