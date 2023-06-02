Infinix INBook X2 Slim arrives in India: Here s how much it costs

Infinix today launched a new budget laptop in India. Dubbed as the Infinix INBook X2 Slim, the newly launched laptop joins the league of the company’s growing portfolio of laptops and personal computers, which also includes the Infinix ZeroBook, the Infinix INBook Y1 Plus and the Infinix X2 Plus, and it is targeted at college students and working professionals who have just started working. Also Read - Acer launches Aspire 5 gaming laptop with 13th-gen Intel processor in India: Check price, specs, availability

The newly launched laptop comes with a metallic body and is powered by up to Intel i7 processor. It features support for fast charging technology and it available in peppy colours to better suit the needs of college students. Also Read - Acer launches Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop: Check price, specs

Infinix INBook X2 Slim India price, colours and availability

The Infinix INBook X2 Slim laptop comes in four colour variants — Red, Green, Blue and Silver and it will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart starting June 9. As far as the pricing is concerned, it starts at Rs 27,990 for the base variant with Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, and it goes all the way up to Rs 50,990 for the variant with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space. Also Read - Infinix Inbook X2 Slim scheduled to launch on June 2 in India

Here is the detailed pricing based on available models:

Processor Space Price Intel Core i3 8+256 GB Rs 27,990 Intel Core i3 8+512 GB Rs 30,990 Intel Core i5 16+512 GB Rs 38,990 Intel Core i5 16+1TB GB Rs 40,990 Intel Core i7 16+512 GB Rs 48,990 Intel Core i7 16+1TB GB Rs 50,990

Infinix INBook X2 Slim specifications and features

Let’s talk about the design first. The newly launched Infinix INBook X2 Slim weighs just 1.24kgs and it has a thickness of 14.8mm thickness. The overall body of the laptop is made of a lightweight aluminum alloy, which the company says makes it lightest in the segment. Infinix says that this light-weight design also makes this laptop easy and convenient to carry around, especially for the students.

Coming to the specification, the Infinix INBook X2 Slim comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, 72 percent NTSC, 300nits of brightness, and 4.7mm thin bezels. Additionally, it has a backlit keyboard along with a dual-star light camera, which the company says provides a clearer video calling experience, and stereo speaker and DTS audio.

The newly launched laptop is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that is coupled with up to integrated Iris Plus GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCle 3.0 SSD storage space. While the Intel Core i3 processor variant of comes in an 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM storage options, the i5 variant has 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB of storage capacity options. The i7 processor variant, on the other hand, offers 16GB of RAM and a choice between 512GB and 1TB of ROM as an option. Additionally, the laptop has a reading speed of 2400 MB/s, followed by 1900 MB/s of writing speed, and a memory frequency of LPDDR4X 3200Mhz. It also has the 1.0 Cooling system for maintaining the thermals.

The laptop is backed by a 50Whr battery with support for a 65W Type-C charger and it has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 3.0 ports and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity.