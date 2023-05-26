Infinix is launching a new laptop in India. The Infinix Inbook X2 Slim which was slated to release in May has got a new launch date. The laptop will now arrive early next month in the country. Interestingly, Flipkart has confirmed its launch date and revealed some of its key highlights. Also Read - Infinix Y1 Plus Neo laptop now up for sale at Rs 22,990

Infinix Inbook X2 Slim India launch date

The Infinix Inbook X2 Slim is scheduled to go official on June 2 in India. The laptop will be unveiled at 12 PM on the said date. Also Read - Infinix Y1 Plus Neo with a 15.6-inch FHD display launched at a special price of Rs 20,999

Infinix Inbook X2 Slim Price (expected)

Given that the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim is priced under Rs 40,000, we expect the Inbook X2 Slim to be priced similarly. The laptop may arrive in different configurations such as the 8GB + 512GB variant and the 16GB + 1TB variant.

Infinix Inbook X2 Slim: What to expect?

The Infinix Inbook X2 Slim will be a successor to the Inbook X1 Slim. Having said that, it’s expected to bring several upgrades. While Infinix hasn’t revealed any major details, Flipkart has showcased a few of its highlights.

The Infinix Inbook X2 Slim will come with a slim and stylish design. It is said to be 14.8mm thin and carry a weight of 1.24 Kg. The laptop will be made up of Aluminum Alloy material.

Under the hood, the laptop will be powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCI Gen 3.0 SSD storage. As for the battery, it will pack a 50Wh cell with support for 45W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Apart from the Type-C port, the laptop will also have a USB-A port, an HDMI port, and others. We expect that the laptop will run on Windows 11 OS and come with some software tools from Infinix.

Furthermore, the laptop will have a webcam for video calls and meetings and a small-size keyboard. It is expected to come with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, and other connectivity options.

The Infinix Inbook X2 Slim will arrive in multiple color options such as Red, Blue, and Green, similar to its predecessor.

In other news about Infinix, the company is also prepping for the release of a new smartphone in India. The company is expected to launch the Infinix Note 30 next month. One of the highlights of the phone will be the 45W fast charging support.