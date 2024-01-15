Infinix InBook Y4 Max India launch: Infinix today launched a new budget laptop in India. The laptop dubbed as the Infinix InBook Y4 Max is a part of the company’s InBook series of laptops, which also includes the InBook X1 and the InBook X1 Slim laptops. The newly launched is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors and it comes with a full-size backlit keyboard and a glass touchpad. Check out its detailed specifications here:

Infinix InBook Y4 Max India price and availability

The newly launched Infinix InBook Y4 Max comes at a starting price of Rs 37,990. It will be available in India in Blue and Silver colour variants starting January 22. Infinix is yet to share more details on availability.

Infinix InBook Y4 Max specifications and features

Coming to the features, the Infinix InBook Y4 Max laptop comes with an aluminum alloy metal body with rugged brush metal finish. The laptop weighs just 1.78 kg. The newly launched InBook Y4 Max sports a 16-inch Full HD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Infinix says that this display provides 11 percent more vertical viewing space compared to traditional 16:9 screens and that the ultra-narrow bezels on the sides offer an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio with an 83 percent sRGB colour gamut and 300 nits peak brightness. Additionally, the laptop features a full-size backlit keyboard and AG Glass touchpad.

Talking about the power, the InBook Y4 Max laptop is powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors in i3, i5 and i7 configurations. This processor is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage space. Additionally, it comes with a dedicated Power Boost mode button, which the company says gives this PC an instant 18W power upgrade to turbo-charge performance when required. The InBook Y4 Max laptop runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system.

On the battery front, the Infinix InBook Y4 Max laptop is backed by a 70Wh battery that offers a runtime of up to 8.5 hours while playing 1080p videos. It ships with a 65W Type-C fast charger, which Infinix says can charge the laptop up to 75 percent in just 60 minutes.