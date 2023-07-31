Infinix GT 10 Pro series launch date announced, here is what to expect

Infinix GT 10 Pro series is coming to India on August 3. In an announcement on Monday, Infinix said at least two phones — GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro Plus — are launching next month. There is already some buzz about the upcoming Infinix phones, thanks to their design that looks inspired by Nothing phones. But even though the concept of transparent rear panels is the same, the execution is different. Infinix’s upcoming GT 10 Pro uses a “Cyber Mnecha” design and a “transparent photo chromatic rear panel,” which are flowery words for the phone’s transparent design that looks appealing.

The company has been building hype around the phone for some time through multiple teasers of the GT 10 Pro’s design. One of the teasers managed to draw Nothing’s attention, which called it out on Twitter (now X) for aping the design. But that is just Nothing, highlighting any product or any brand that uses the transparent design. Unlike the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2, Infinix’s upcoming phones look gaming-oriented, thanks to strong colour accents on the back. For instance, the phone has Bright Orange highlights in its Cyber Black colour variant.

Infinix also confirmed that both phones will come running Android 13-based XOS, which will be rid of any bloatware or advertisements. Many brands push advertisements and preload third-party apps on their phones, which, when costing more than Rs 20,000, are subjected to criticism.

While the brand has not said a lot about the specifications of the upcoming phones, rumours are rife that these will be mid-rangers. The Infinix GT 10 Pro may be powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the Infinix GT 10 Pro+ might come with the Dimensity 8050 SoC. The devices could be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot.

In addition to this, Infinix GT 10 series smartphones are likely to come with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Rumours also suggest that the Infinix series may come with a triple-rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and an 8MP tertiary camera. For selfies, there might be a 32MP front-facing camera. Infinix GT 10 series is expected to be powered by a 5000mAh battery.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro phones will be up for pre-orders on August 3 from Flipkart.