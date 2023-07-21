Infinix GT series transparent back design, software details leaked

Infinix is reportedly gearing up to launch its first gaming smartphone series. Dubbed the GT series, the upcoming Infinix phones may look a lot more similar to the Nothing Phones since the company has gone for a transparent design. Although Nothing might not be the innovator for such a design, all credit goes to it for bringing it to the mainstream. Infinix’s upcoming GT series looks inspired by that.

The Infinix GT series may come with at least two phones, and each will have a variant with a transparent design. The rear design of the phone will include Mini LEDs, which will likely follow a pattern to light up and turn off, according to a credible tip we received. We have also learnt the LED feature will also light up when the user launches a game on the phone, making it appealing to gamers. The LED lights on the back will also support notifications and charging status updates. The design is identical to Nothing’s smartphones but yet not the same.

Although the functionality of the LED lights on the back is not new, Infinix has given a spin to the entire look through its new cyber mecha design. As part of this design, the phone has Bright Orange highlights in its Cyber Black colour variant and a colour-changing back panel in its Mirage Silver colour variant. The latter’s design allows the phone’s panel to change colours from steel blue to dusty pink when exposed to UV light. In other words, the phone’s back will change colours when you hold it against direct sunlight at different angles.

The Infinix GT series will also come with an Android 13-based custom skin called XOS. We have learnt that the software on the GT series phones will be free from unnecessary bloatware and irritating advertisements.

Previous rumours have pointed out that the GT series will include an Infinix GT 10 Pro+ and an Infinix GT 10 Pro. It is likely that both phones will come running MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, along with software optimisations for games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Free Fire MAX. A leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav showed images of both phones, featuring the About phone section. According to the details available in those photos, the GT 10 Pro+ will use a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor, while the less expensive GT 10 Pro will rock a Dimensity 1300 chipset. Both phones will also feature a 108MP camera on the back, along with other sensors.

We will find out more about the upcoming Infinix GT series in the run up to its launch in August.