Infinix GT 10 Pro is now up for grabs on Flipkart. Launched last week, the GT 10 Pro is the most affordable gaming smartphone in the country. It comes with a unique back design featuring LED lights next to the cameras. Some of the highlights of the phone include a 120Hz display, a Dimensity chipset, and an IP53 rating.

Infinix GT 10 Pro sale: Price, offers, and colors

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB variant. Those with ICICI or Kotak bank cards can get up to Rs 2,000 off taking the final price down to Rs 17,999. Those who don’t have these bank cards can enjoy a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus.

The first 5,000 buyers of the phone will get gaming triggers along with finger gloves free of cost. The device comes in two color options Cyber Black and Mirage Silver. The latter has color-changing strips on the back.

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications and features

The Infinix GT 10 Pro features a polycarbonate body making it lighter weighing only 187 grams. It comes with a design that’s meant to impress gamers. It also has LED lights next to the cameras that can be set for calls, messages, and music. It also turns on for a split second when charging the device. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with thin bezels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits of peak brightness. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

The phone’s major highlight is the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset. It is a mid-budget SoC designed for gaming. Infinix has previously revealed that the device scored 700K points on AnTuTu benchmarks. It also comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a faster 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It has 8GB of additional RAM with the virtual RAM feature and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

As for optics, the device has a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 32MP selfie snapper on the front. It is able to shoot 4K videos at 30fps from the rear camera and 2k videos at 30fps from the front camera. Infinix has offered several models like SuperNight, Film, Portrait, and Beauty.

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It comes with dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and FM radio support. It boots on the latest Android 13 OS and has XOS 13 on top. Infinix has promised one major update on the phone, i.e. Android 14.