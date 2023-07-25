Infinix is all set to launch its Infinix GT series in India. After several leaks, the brand has confirmed that the GT series is coming to India and a landing page for the smartphone series is live on Flipkart.

The micro-site on Flipkart reveals some details about the design of the smartphone. Although the micro-site only says ‘Infinix GT Pro coming soon’, images suggest that the upcoming smartphone is Infinix GT 10 Pro.

There is no clarity on the price of the smartphone yet, but the pre-order of the smartphone will start on August 3 at 12 PM. The first 5000 buyers will also get a Pro Gaming Kit on pre-booking. In addition to this, interested buyers can also get a Rs 2000 instant Bank discount or Rs 2000 off on exchange.

The micro-site confirms that the smartphone will come with a “Cyber Mnecha” design, “Transparent Photo Chromatic Rear Panel” and ad-free clean OS. The other details about the smartphone will be revealed in the coming days.

Here are other specifications of the smartphone based on rumours but they are not yet confirmed by the company.

Infinix GT 10 series specifications (rumoured)

Infinix GT 10 Pro may be powered by the octa-core Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the Infinix GT 10 Pro+ might come with the Dimensity 8050 SoC. The devices could be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot.

In addition to this, Infinix GT 10 series smartphones are likely to come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Rumours also suggest that the Infinix series may come with a triple-rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens, and an 8MP tertiary camera. For selfies, there might be a 32MP front-facing camera.

Infinix GT 10 series is expected to be powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Infinix launched its Hot 30 5G smartphone in India on July 14. Some of the highlights of the device include a large FHD+ display, a new MediaTek chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and an IP53 rating.

Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone is available in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants and comes with 128GB of storage. The 4GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 8GB variant is priced at Rs 13,499.

Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G octa-core processor. The device has 4GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

It runs on Android 13 OS out of the box with XOS 13 on top.