India’s tablet market grew 41 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in the third quarter this year, driven by strong demand for 5G tablets and premium models, a new report showed on Tuesday. 5G tablet shipments grew 86 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3, accounting for 16 percent of overall tablet shipments. The premium tablet PC segment (Rs 30,000 and above) also witnessed impressive growth, with shipments increasing 79 percent QoQ, according to the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

However, the overall tablet market witnessed a 10 percent decline year-on-year. Apple led with a 26 percent market share, experiencing 20 percent YoY growth, followed by Samsung (21 percent) and Lenovo (20 percent). Xiaomi witnessed a significant 98 percent year-on-year growth from a small base in the period.

“The robust growth of Apple, coupled with standout performances from Realme and Xiaomi, signals a significant shift in consumer preferences at both the premium and value-for-money end of the tablet PC market,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

With the continued proliferation of 5G, “we anticipate an increasingly dynamic and seamless user experience across a diverse range of applications and services,” Kumari added. The overall tablet market in India is expected to experience single-digit YoY growth in 2023. “The substantial growth in market shares for key players like Apple, Realme, and Xiaomi reflects a growing demand for diverse tablet options in India,” Kumari said.

Demand for tablets in India

Over the past few years, smartphone brands have tried to revive the low-end and mid-end tablet category with some compelling options. Realme, Redmi, Oppo, OnePlus, and Lenovo have doubled down on their offerings in India, giving customers more options in terms of Android tablets. In addition to budget tablets, these brands, including Samsung, are launching premium options in a bid to take on the Apple iPad, which dominates the premium category worldwide.

— Written with inputs from IANS