Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo India launch: Hyundai Motors expanded its Hyundai Venue portfolio by launching the Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo in India today. This new variant replaces the 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol 6-Speed Manual Venue S(O) of Hyundai Venue as the entry-level Turbo trim, which is available at a price of Rs 10.75 lakhs in India. It also makes the features available in the Turbo trims more accessible to the interested buyers.

Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo India price

The Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo is priced at Rs 9.99 lakhs in India. It comes in Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Denim Blue, Abyss Black and Fiery Red + Abyss Black roof colour variants.

As part of the March sales offers, Hyundai is offering cash benefits worth Rs 20,000 and exchange benefits worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Hyundai. This will reduce the ex-showroom price of the SUV by Rs 30,000. That said, these benefits are available only for the month of March, post which the Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo will continue to be available for Rs 9.99 lakhs in the country.

Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo top features

The Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo features no design changes. Where it differs is the features. It comes with a 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 88.3KW at 6,000rpm and a maximum power of 172Nm at 4,000rpm. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual gear box. For suspension, it has McPherson strut with coil spring in the frot and coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring in the rear. And for braking, the SUV has disc brakes in the front and drum brakes in the rear.

On the inside, the SUV has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for multiple regional languages, support for voice commands, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it has front and rear speakers and front tweeters,

On the feature front, the Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo comes with a host of safety features such as six airbags, electronic stability control, brake assist system, hill assist control, rear parking sensors, rear defogger with timer, and high speed alert to name a few. For comfort, the car has tilt steering cruise control, and front centre armrest with storage among others.