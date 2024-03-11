Hyundai Creta N Line India launch: Hyundai Motors launched the Hyundai Creta N Line in India today. The company’s newly launched SUV is a part of the company’s N Line series of vehicles, which also includes the Hyundai i20 N Line and the Hyundai Venue N Line. Hyundai opened the Creta N Line for bookings across the country last month. Interested buyers could book the car by giving a token amount of Rs 25,000. Now, almost a month later, the company has officially launched the SUV in India and made it available for purchase across the country.

As the Hyundai Creta N Line becomes available in India, take a look at its India pricing and detailed specifications.

Hyundai Creta N Line India price and availability

Hyundai Creta N Line is being offered un two variants N8 and N10. The N8 manual variant is priced at Rs 16.82 lakhs while the N8 DCT variant is priced at Rs 18.32 lakhs. On the other hand, the N10 MT variant is priced at Rs 19.34 lakhs while the N10 DCT variant is priced at Rs 20.30 lakhs.

Hyundai Creta N Line top features and specifications

First let’s talk about the design. The Hyundai Creta N Line offers a new rear design, which includes sporty skid plate with red inserts and a sporty twin tip exhaust. It features the unique N Line emblem on the front, side and rear profile. Additionally, it has White and Black grille with N-Line logo, and bumpers with highlights. It also has horizon LED positioning lamps and horizon LED tail lamps that are coupled with along with DRLs and LED sequential turn indicators. The SUV comes with large R18 diamond cut alloy wheels with N logo and red brake calipers in the front and rear.

On the inside, the Hyundai Creta N Line features all-Black interiors with Red inserts. It has exclusive N-badging on the seats, steering wheel and gear knob. You also get a 10.25-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and 10.25-inch HD infotainment system. It also sports dashcam with dual camera, Bose premium sound with eight speaker system and JioSaavn music application.

In terms of performance, the Hyundai Creta N Line comes with a 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engine that offers a maximum power output of 117.5kW and a maximum torque of 253Nm. Hyundai says that the car is highly fuel efficient and that it offers a fuel economy of 18.2 Km per litre of petrol. This engine is coupled with either 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) or 6-Speed Manual Transmission (MT). The DCT variant comes with special paddle shifters for a faster response time.

Hyundai Motors says that the Hyundai Creta N Line goes from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.9 seconds. Furthermore, it comes with three drive modes — Eco, Normal and Sport — and three traction control modes — Snow, Mud and Sand — for better control over the vehicle.

Coming to smart features, the Hyundai Creta N Line comes with over 70 Bluelink app connected features, over 148 embedded voice commands, 62 Hinglish voice commands and Alexa home-to-car voice commands. For a premium experience, the car offers voice-enable smart panoramic sunroof, 8-way powered driver seat, front-row ventilated seats and dual-zone temperature control (DATC).

For safety the Hyundai Creta N Line has a total of 42 standard safety features and over 70 advanced safety features including six airbags, 19 ADAS features, tyre monitoring system, electric parking brake, 360-degree surround view monitor, front view monitor, and parking monitor to name a few.

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be available in a total of six colour variants, which includes Titan Gray Matte, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Thunder Blue with Black Roof, Atlas White with Black roof and Shadow Gray with Black roof. Hyundai is offering complimentary three-year Bluelink subscription, one-year JioSaavn Pro subscription, 16 OTA map updates, three years unlimited kilometer warranty and three years of free Road Side Assistance to the buyers.