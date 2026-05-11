Apple may bring macOS 27 redesign to fix Liquid Glass problems on Mac

It has been almost a year since Apple introduced its Liquid Glass interface across its devices. While many liked the new design for its futuristic look, with translucent menus and layered shadows across elements, others felt it was visually busy, especially on MacBooks. Also Read: iPhone 17 gets its biggest discount yet during Summer Sale: Flipkart vs Amazon vs Croma offers

For a change, Apple is reportedly preparing a better version of the interface with macOS 27, which could have less dramatic visual changes and focus more on fixing what frustrates MacBook users in daily use, Bloomberg reported. Also Read: Apple testing new AirPods with cameras and AI to understand your surroundings better

macOS 27: What is changing

According to Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter edition of Power On, Apple refers to macOS 27 as a “slight redesign,” while working on improvements mainly on transparency effects, shadow rendering, readability issues, and visual consistency across apps. Well, if you are worried that Apple may remove the transparent visual appeal altogether, then don’t worry. Apple is reportedly wanting the interface to behave more naturally and feel cleaner while keeping the same overall aesthetic.

In simple terms, the usual menus, sidebars, Control Centre and Finder windows will become easier to read while maintaining the glass-like appearance.

Moreover, the upcoming macOS 27 update is also expected to include bug fixes, performance improvements, better battery optimisation, and general system clean-up. Apart from these, Apple is also said to be focusing on major AI-related upgrades for macOS 27 as well as iOS 27. One of the notable changes is the Siri experience, which may work more like a chatbot. Plus, it could get deeper integration across the operating system. Reports also suggest Apple may bring smarter Safari features, including automatic tab organisation.

Liquid Glass on Mac vs iPhones, Apple Watches and iPads

Those who have experienced the Liquid Glass interface on Mac must know the difference in experience. But if you are wondering why Liquid Glass looks different and is a matter of discussion on Mac vs the rest of the Apple devices, and one of the biggest reasons behind it seems to be the display technology.

The Liquid Glass interface appears better on devices like iPhones, Apple Watches, and newer iPads because they use OLED displays, which handle transparency, shadows, and layered effects more naturally. On the other hand, most MacBooks still rely on LCD panels. As a result, some transparency effects reportedly looked less effective. In some cases, text readability was affected because of overlapping textures and backgrounds.

So, the latest report suggests that Apple is now focusing on adjusting the design to suit the hardware of Mac instead of pushing the same visual treatment to all devices.

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However, there is nothing official yet. The update is expected to be announced during WWDC next year, where Apple will likely unveil its other software versions for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Till then, we have to wait for the official details.