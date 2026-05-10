From Gemini 4.0, Android 17 to Android XR: Know what Google may announce at I/O 2026

Google I/O 2026: Google is all set to host its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, starting May 19. Just like the past few years, artificial intelligence is expected to dominate the keynote once again. But this year could also bring updates around Android, smart glasses, and Google’s bigger software ecosystem plans. Also Read: Why Anthropic's Claude AI tried to “blackmail” engineers?

From Gemini AI upgrades to Android XR Glasses and a possible new operating system, here’s a look at what may take centre stage during the upcoming Google event. Also Read: iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro users may get compensation in $250 Million settlement case; Who are eligible?

Gemini 4.0: One of the biggest announcements?

AI will likely remain Google’s biggest focus at I/O 2026. The company is expected to introduce a newer version of Gemini, possibly called Gemini 4.0. Reports suggest the upgraded AI model could bring faster responses, better reasoning abilities, more personalised interactions, and deeper integration across Google apps and services. Also Read: Pixel 11 Pro may miss this feature - but your current Pixel can measure body temperature; Check steps

Google has already been adding Gemini into products like Gmail, Chrome, Android, Search, and Workspace. Now, the company may push further into “agentic AI” — where AI tools can complete tasks with minimal user input.

Leaks also point towards more interactive Gemini experiences, where users can visualise concepts, create simulations, and organise research directly inside chats.

Android 17 updates expected too

Google has already released several beta versions of Android 17 earlier this year, and while the update may not completely redesign Android, it is expected to bring practical quality-of-life improvements.

One feature getting attention is “app bubbles,” which lets users open apps in floating mini windows and quickly minimise them into small bubbles for multitasking.

There could also be:

Smarter AI-driven tools

Better notification management

Improved accessibility features

More home-screen customisation

Google is also hosting a separate Android-focused event called “The Android Show” on May 12, likely to free up more keynote time for AI-related announcements during I/O.

Android XR Glasses could return

Another area to watch is Google’s Android XR Glasses project. Last year, the company teased its return to smart glasses after the Google Glass era. This time, however, the approach appears more consumer-focused and practical.

The new XR glasses are expected to offer live translation, heads-up notifications, Gemini-powered voice assistance, and real-time contextual information. Unlike older smart glasses, the newer models are expected to look much more natural and lightweight.

What is Aluminum OS?

One of the more interesting rumours around I/O 2026 is a new platform called “Aluminum OS.” The project is said to combine Android and ChromeOS into a more unified experience.

The idea is fairly simple — bring Android apps and Google’s desktop-style Chrome experience together on laptops and tablets. If true, it could improve how Android phones, tablets, and laptops interact with each other.

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Note that there is still no confirmation around launch timing or hardware, but Google may tease partnerships or early demos during the keynote.