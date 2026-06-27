GTA 6 physical box won’t include a disc at launch, report hints at later release

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI are now live, but one announcement from Rockstar Games has surprised many fans. While the game will be available in physical packaging at launch, the box will not include a game disc. Instead, buyers will get a download code that can be redeemed digitally. Also Read: Xbox Series X and Series S price hike announced ahead of GTA 6 launch: Check new prices here

That has left collectors wondering whether a proper disc version is still on the cards. Reports now suggest that Rockstar could introduce one a few weeks after launch, although the studio has not officially confirmed that timeline. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders start June 25: Ultimate Edition rewards, free GTA+, pre-load bonuses and price

Report claims a disc version could arrive later

According to reports citing Polish gaming publication PPE.pl and retail insider Graczdari, Rockstar is planning to release a disc-based version of GTA 6 in December 2026. If that happens, it would arrive just weeks after the game’s scheduled launch on November 19 and before the holiday shopping season. Also Read: GTA 6 beta scam is spreading online: Here’s how gamers are being targeted

At the moment, however, Rockstar has only confirmed that the launch-day physical editions will contain a download code inside the box. The company has not announced when, or if, a disc edition will be released, so the December launch window should be treated as a report rather than confirmed information.

Some reports have suggested that delaying the disc version could help reduce early leaks and make it harder for physical copies to circulate before launch. Rockstar has not commented to the reason behind its decision.

GTA 6 editions, pricing and pre-orders

Rockstar has opened digital pre-orders for PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. Globally, the Standard Edition is priced at $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99. In India, the Standard Edition is available for Rs 5,999 and the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 7,499.

The Ultimate Edition includes additional in-game content such as exclusive vehicles, outfits, weapons, businesses, activities and locations that are not part of the Standard Edition. Rockstar is also offering the Vintage Vice City Pack as a pre-order bonus for eligible purchases made before the announced deadline.

What else has Rockstar confirmed?

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and XBOX Series X|S. Rockstar has not announced a PC release date yet.

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The studio has also not released gameplay footage beyond its trailers or announced a third trailer so far. Meanwhile, reports claim the game has already crossed 39 million pre-orders, reflecting the level of anticipation around what is expected to be one of the biggest gaming launches in recent years. However, Rockstar has not officially confirmed that figure.