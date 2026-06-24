GTA 6 pre-orders start June 25: Ultimate Edition rewards, Free GTA+, pre-load bonuses and more

Rockstar Games has finally shared new details about Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) pre-orders, along with information about the game’s Ultimate Edition and the bonuses players can get by buying the game early. The company has also confirmed when players can begin pre-loading the game and what digital buyers will receive alongside their purchase. Also Read: GTA 6 beta scam is spreading online: Here’s how gamers are being targeted

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders for both the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition will go live at midnight local time on June 25. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders date set for June 25, Rockstar confirms

GTA 6 release date and pre-load details

Rockstar says players who pre-order a digital copy will be able to pre-load the game from November 12, giving them enough time to download everything before launch day. Also Read: Used GTA 5 cheats? Your data may have been exposed in a major breach

Players planning to buy the physical edition should note that the box will not include a game disc. Instead, it will come with a download code. Physical copies will also be available from November 12, allowing buyers to pre-load the game before its November 19 release.

What comes with the Ultimate Edition?

The Ultimate Edition adds a long list of in-game content for Jason and Lucia throughout the story instead of unlocking everything at once.

Feature Details ‘67 Vapid Dominator Buggy Off-road buggy with Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, featuring a weapon locker and stash box for stolen goods. ‘95 Grotti Cheetah Retro-inspired sports car with exclusive livery. Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles Dinka Enduro motorcycle, Crest Kayak, and customised Vapid Ganado pickup with exclusive mods and livery. Vehicle Mod Shops Access to Rideout Customs (Vice City) and One-Eyed Willie’s (Lake Leonida) for exclusive vehicle customisation. Classic Car Collection Restore abandoned project cars for collector Wyman, including four Ultimate Edition-exclusive vehicles . Shitzu Squalo Exclusive weapon-equipped boat docked at Washington Beach. Exclusive Weapons Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver with custom styling, plus engraved variants of Jason’s Girardi ES9 and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistols. PTT Youngin$ Compound Special missions involving raids on the Illegal Goods Store in Southside Vice City for exclusive contraband. Exclusive Cosmetics Vice City Styles outfits, Goodtime Gear, Stock 305 clothing, Sara’s Unisex Salon hairstyles, and 50+ FAILE-designed tattoos from Electric Fang Tattoo. Availability Rewards unlock as Jason and Lucia progress through the story. Ultimate Edition Upgrade will also be sold separately for Standard Edition owners later.

It includes exclusive vehicles such as the ‘67 Vapid Dominator Buggy, ‘95 Grotti Cheetah, Shitzu Squalo boat, a customized Vapid Ganado pickup, a Dinka Enduro motorcycle and a Crest Kayak. Players will also get access to Paradise Garage and exclusive vehicle modification shops including Rideout Customs in Vice City and One-Eyed Willie’s in Lake Leonida.

Rockstar is also adding a Classic Car Collection, where players can restore abandoned vehicles, including four cars that are exclusive to the Ultimate Edition.

The pack also includes exclusive weapons like the Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver, personalised versions of Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17, along with access to the PTT Youngin$ Compound missions for special contraband rewards.

Beyond vehicles and weapons, Ultimate Edition owners will receive exclusive outfits, hairstyles, tattoos, apparel from Stock 305, cosmetic items inspired by Macca the Gator, and additional styling options from Sara’s Unisex Salon and Electric Fang Tattoo. Rockstar says these rewards will gradually become available as players progress through Jason and Lucia’s story.

Players who purchase the Standard Edition will also have the option to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition later.

Vintage Vice City Pack pre-order bonus

Anyone who pre-orders GTA VI or purchases a digital copy before November 20, 2026, will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack.

Benefit Details Pre-order starts Midnight (local time), June 25 Pre-load Digital buyers can pre-load from November 12 . Physical edition (download code only, no disc) will also be available from November 12 for pre-loading. Vintage Vice City Pack Included with all digital purchases made before November 20, 2026 , and physical pre-orders while supplies last. Vintage Vice City Pack includes ‘55 Vapid Stanier sedan, Shore Court Garage, Jason & Lucia retro outfits and hairstyles, and a Tommy Vercetti-inspired tropical weapon skin. Free GTA+ (Digital pre-orders only) One-month GTA+ membership with any digital pre-order via PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. GTA+ benefits GTA$500,000 monthly deposit, 15% bonus on Shark Cards, free & discounted GTA Online vehicles, access to the GTA+ Games Library, and additional member benefits. Important note GTA+ trial can be redeemed immediately after pre-order. Membership auto-renews unless cancelled. Limited to one redemption per platform account .

Rockstar says the physical version will also include this bonus while supplies last.

GTA+ membership included with digital pre-orders

Players who pre-order any digital edition of GTA VI through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store will also receive one free month of GTA+.

The membership includes a monthly deposit of GTA$500,000 for GTA Online, access to Shark Cards with a 15 per cent bonus, free and discounted vehicles, a rotating library of Rockstar titles, and additional GTA+ member benefits.

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The free membership can be redeemed immediately after pre-ordering. Once the free month ends, the subscription will automatically renew at the regular monthly price unless cancelled. Rockstar has also confirmed that the offer is limited to one redemption per platform account.