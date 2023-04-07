Google Search to soon get Chat AI, reveals Sundar Pichai

comscore
News

Google Search to get GPT-style conversational AI: Sundar Pichai

News

Google and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed that Google is planning to include a conversational AI in Google Search soon.

Highlights

  • Google unveiled its ChatGPT rival Bard back in February this year.
  • Google opened Bard to the public last month.
  • Google is soon planning to include some of Bard’s capabilities in Search.
Sundar Pichai

Shortly after Microsoft showcased ChatGPT before the world, Google unveiled its own large language model (LLM)-based AI called Bard. Since then, Microsoft has integrated Bard in its search engine, Bing. It has also opened a more advanced version of the original ChatGPT to the public, including people in India. Google, on the other hand, has started opening access to Bard selectively. And while it has already mentioned that it will be bringing Bard to its flagship product, Google Search, ‘soon’, the exact use-cases and timeline remains unclear for now. But now, Alphabet Inc and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed what exactly the company has in mind for Bard and Search. Also Read - Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

In an interview with The WallStreet Journal, Pichai revealed that Google plans to bring a GPT-style conversational AI to Google Search. “Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely,” Google CEO said in the interview. Also Read - Travelling soon? This Google Lens feature will let you explore a lot more

He also said that Google is testing a number of different ways using which LLMs can be integrated into search. One approach that the company is mulling would allow users to ask follow-up questions to their original queries. But there is much research to be done before a more calibrated solution its revealed before the public. Also Read - Google starts rolling out topic filters to Search results on desktop

When asked why Google didn’t release a chatbot earlier, Pichai said that the company always planned to do so but it was waiting for the right moment. “We were iterating to ship something, and maybe timelines changed, given the moment in the industry,” he said.

During the conversation, he also dismissed the fact that growth of artificial intelligence (AI), especially in forms like ChatGPT and Bard, hurt its core advertising business and Search, which accounts for a major chunk of the company’s revenues. “The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before,” he said.

Going forward, the Alphabet Inc CEO expects technology, particularly AI-based models, to become for accessible even for smaller companies and developers and useful for the end users.

  • Published Date: April 7, 2023 10:21 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google Search to soon get Chat AI, reveals Sundar Pichai

WhatsApp will soon let you share status updates to Facebook Stories

Microsoft now lets you edit web images, share files with yourself easily

Google Chrome gets WebGPU tech that allows high-performance 3D graphics

Twitter Blue subscribers to see 50 percent fewer ads

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature
Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search