Google has rolled out three new travel-friendly features to Google Search. These new features will not only help users to find cheaper flights more easily, but they will also help them to browse through hotels and look for unique destinations and experiences with ease. Also Read - Google Maps gets four new features to help you with your travel plans

Browse hotels easily

At the moment when users look for hotels in a particular city, they are greeted with links to various travel and booking sites — an experience that is similar in the app and on the desktop. But now, Google has announced that it is making it easier for users to discover hotels on mobile. The company via a blog post announced that when users search for something like “Soho London hotels” and tap to view more, they will find a new option to explore each property in a swipeable story format. This format is similar to how you see Stories on Instagram or Facebook. Also Read - How to reset or change your Amazon password: A step-by-step guide

“From here, you can tap through photos of the hotel and get a sense of what to expect on-site. With a single tap, you can also save the hotel, pull up more details about the area, or view a summary of what people find notable about the property. When you’re done, just swipe up to continue browsing,” Google said. Also Read - Google may be testing blue tick for Search ads

Book cheaper flights

Google has also launched a pilot program on Google Flights for price guarantees in the US. “If you see a flight with the price guarantee badge, it means we’re confident that the price you see today won’t get any lower before takeoff,” the company added.

Google says that it will monitor the price every day until departure, and if the prices go down, it will send users back the difference via Google Pay. “During this pilot program, price guarantees are only available for ‘Book on Google’ itineraries that depart from the United States,” the company added.

Explore a destination better

Lastly, the company has rolled out a feature on Google Search and Maps that will show users the prices of a tourist attraction or tour company. In addition to pricing, the search results will also include a link to book a ticket for the same. “For attractions, like the Tower of London, you’ll also find suggestions for related experiences, like a city-wide tour that includes multiple stops,” the company wrote.