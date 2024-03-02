Google on Friday delisted over 10 Indian apps from the Android’s Play Store. These apps were removed from the marketplace for non-compliance with billing policies. The list of delisted apps includes Bharat Matrimony, Alt Balaji, Kuku FM, Shaadi.com, and other similar apps.

READ MORE Google's newest Play Store app lets you solve complex math problems by clicking pics

Over 10 Indian apps removed from Google Play Store.

Google in its blog post confirmed that it removed 10 apps from Play Store. However, the exact names of the apps haven’t been disclosed. But what appears is that the Alphabet-owned firm has delisted several matrimonial and dating apps alongside some video streaming, podcast, and recruitment apps.

Bharat Matrimony, including its subsidiary apps like Telugu Matrimony, Tamil Matrimony, and Marathi Matrimony has been removed from the Play Store. People Group’s Shaadi.com is another matrimonial app that has been delisted.

READ MORE 5 steps to fix “pending” screen while downloading an app

Dating apps like QuackQuack and Truly Madly have also been removed from the Play Store. Video streaming apps like Alt Balaji and Stage were also part of Google’s delisting process. Kuku FM, a podcast app, was also delisted. More apps include Nauri.com, the Jeevsathi app, and 99 acres.

These apps were delisted for non-compliance with Google’s billing policies. As per the Google blog, the now-delisted firms chose to take interim protections from the court. However, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in this matter, letting Google enforce its billing system which other apps comply with.

Google gave more than three years to these apps to prepare for alternatives, including three additional weeks after the Supreme Court’s order. However, due to non-compliance, these apps have now been removed from the Play Store.

These apps, however, will continue to work as they should for users who have already downloaded them. The app makers can also list their apps on other Android alternative apps.

Google is the most evil company for businesses. Our Indian startup system is completely controlled by them. Google delisted us in 2019 for 25 days without pre-notifying us. Worst days ever. Just imagine the atmosphere where the team is working daily in the office and there is no… — Lal Chand Bisu (@lcbisu) March 1, 2024

The app makers in turn are seeking government intervention as they believe Google delisted apps without any notice. Kuku FM’s CEO, Lal Chand Bisu, criticized Google saying that it controls the startup. He stated that there’s now no option other than to accept Play Store’s terms. However, he approached the Indian government seeking help.

Indian companies will comply – for now. But what India needs is an App Store / Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure – like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) March 1, 2024

Naukri.com and 99 Acres founder, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, also said that the apps will comply for now. However, he tagged Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal, addressing the importance of local apps and services like UPI and ONDC. He believes that the Play Store should be a part of Digital Public Infrastructure.