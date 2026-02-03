Google’s Aluminum OS inches closer as Desktop Apps appear on Play Store

Google has already been tipped to shift towards Alumnium OS from its Chrome OS, which seems to be a merger of Android and Chrome OS in a single software experience for PCs. And now, an early app appeared on the Google Play Store is giving us a clearer hint that the operating system may not be too far from reality. Also Read: CERT-In issues data theft warning for macOS and Chrome users: What you should do

While Google hasn't officially confirmed a launch timeline yet, the appearance of a desktop-focused app suggests that internal testing is progressing steadily.

What is Aluminium OS?

So far, Android as well as Chrome OS have always borrowed features from each other. It must be noted that Chromebooks already run on Android apps, and now, Google is trying to create a more unified ecosystem across the devices with the help of the upcoming Aluminium OS.

If it is executed well, this will make the app development simpler for users to be consistent across different devices. As per a report by Android Authority, the platform could arrive sometime around Google’s annual developer conference window, though nothing is confirmed so far.

Desktop Camera App spotted on Play Store

In the meantime, a Desktop Camera app is listed on the Play Store. As the name suggests, it is a camera app designed specifically for desktop devices. From the screenshots shared online, the interface looks familiar, almost like the Pixel camera experience, but stretched across a larger display. The layout appears to use a floating menu on one side, while the shutter and recording controls sit on the other.

Interestingly, the app seems to run in a full-screen format rather than a small window, which is what most desktop camera apps typically do.

However, don’t expect too much just yet. The app looks fairly basic at the moment, supporting standard photo and video capture. More advanced tools could arrive later as the platform matures.