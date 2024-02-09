PhonePe is all set to launch its Google Play Store rival, the Indus Appstore, on February 21 in India. Indus will be an app store for Android, letting users download all kinds of Android apps on their smartphones. It will be available in multiple Indian languages in addition to English.

Indus Appstore to be available from February 21

Indus Appstore is said to be specially designed for Indians. The app will be a localised platform that will allow them to access apps in 12 regional languages, in addition to English.

It will be an app store for Android smartphones, rivalling the Play Store by Google. Android users can download apps from several different categories from the Indus Appstore.

Indus Appstore eliminates the need for a mandatory email sign-in. Those who wish to use the App Store can seamlessly log in using their phone number.

The app store will have an extensive collection of apps across various categories, spanning entertainment, education, finance, social media, and more.

Users can also explore apps through rich media content like app stories and videos, making the app discovery process more engaging and informative.

The app’s no-commission policy is a revolutionary move, providing developers with unprecedented freedom and profitability, paving the way for a fairer revenue-sharing model in the app market.

It is worth noting that Android users can continue to use Play Store alongside the Indus Appstore. As mentioned above, there are a few benefits of using PhonePe’s Indus Appstore such as logins using a phone number, 12 local languages, and a wide range of apps across different categories.

As for the developer side of things, it’s easy for them to publish the app on the Indus Appstore. Indus has mentioned the following steps for publishing apps on its app store: Create account & verify developer details > List your app in English + 12 Indian languages > Upload your app file (APK/AAB) > Upload videos & rich content > App verification & go live.

Indus Appstore Private Limited is a PhonePe company registered in Bangalore, India.