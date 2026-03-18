Fortnite is returning to Google Play Store after years: Here’s when Android users can download

Fortnite is finally coming back to the Google Play Store after being away for years. Epic Games has confirmed that the game will return globally on March 19, which is also the day its next season goes live. For Android users, this means the game will once again be available directly through the Play Store instead of requiring alternative download methods. Also Read: Google Play gets PC games section, trials for paid titles, and more

When Fortnite will be available

As per Epic Games, Fortnite will return to the Google Play Store worldwide on March 19. The timing is notable because Epic is also launching the game’s next season on the same day. The title had already made a quiet return to the Play Store in the US in December, but this is the first time the wider global rollout has been confirmed. Also Read: Installed these apps? They may have leaked your photos and personal data

For players, the change is straightforward. Once the game goes live on the Play Store, compatible Android users will be able to download it directly from Google’s app marketplace again. Also Read: Google’s Aluminum OS inches closer as Desktop Apps appear on Play Store

Why Fortnite was removed in the first place

Fortnite was removed from the Google Play Store back in 2020 after Epic Games introduced its own payment system inside the app. That move bypassed Google’s standard cut on in-app purchases, which at the time stood at 30 percent. Google then pulled the game from the Play Store. Apple also removed Fortnite from the App Store around the same time.

That led to a long legal fight between Epic and both companies. Epic and Google reached a settlement in November. More recently, Google also announced that it would lower its cut on in-app payments to a range of 10 to 20 percent.

What changes for Android users

The biggest change is ease of access. Over the past few years, Android users had to rely on sideloading or other app stores to install Fortnite. With the game returning to the Play Store, downloading it becomes simpler again for users who prefer sticking to Google’s official storefront.

The return also comes at a busy time for Epic. The company has recently announced a price increase for V-Bucks, while also confirming that Fortnite Save the World will go free-to-play in April.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

A long-awaited return

Fortnite’s return to Google Play brings an end to one part of Epic’s long-running dispute with major app store operators. After nearly six years away, Android users will once again be able to find the game in the Play Store from March 19.