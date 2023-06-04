Google Pixel 8 chip leaked: Everything we know about Tensor G3

Google Tensor G3 chip is codenamed “Zuma” and it is most likely to power the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup. Google is reportedly making a lot of changes to make the Tensor G3 way more powerful than the current Tensor G2. Also Read - Scammers are exploiting Gmail's verification system: Here's how to safeguard yourself

The company's Tensor G1 as well as the current G2 have had the same criticism. Both these chips compromised top-tier performance to gain AI features. Again, both these chips are good, but they're just powerful enough to keep the ball rolling. The Google Tensor G3 chip is rumoured to change that by delivering serious flagship-grade performance for the Pixel 8 phones.

Google Tensor G3 leaked details

Google Tensor G3 leaked details

Android Authority has leaked almost all the details of the Tensor G3, thanks to a Google insider source. There are a couple of big changes for performance bump, faster AI processing, and a possible class-leading AV1 encode.

Starting with the architecture, the Tensor G2 is an octa-core chip with a 4+2+2 build. It means there are four small cores, then two big cores, and two even bigger cores for performance. However, the Tensor G3 is expected to pack a 4+3+1 layout. This means the efficiency cores remain the same, but mid-range processing gets more power, with the single big core coming in for heavy-duty tasks.

Further rumours from project Tensor 3 aka “Zuma” suggest that this single big core will be clocked at 3.0GHz. It will also run ARM v9 architecture, which means Google will kill off support for 32-bit legacy apps with this chip. The Pixel 8 running on Tensor G3 will be 64-bit exclusive.

Coming to graphics, the Tensor G3 will pack Arm Mali-G715 graphics with ray tracing. This could make it more efficient and more powerful compared to the Mali G-710 graphics in the current G2 chip. Storage is also getting a speed up as the G3 will pack Samsung’s latest UFS control to support UFS 4.0 speeds.

Tensor G3 could also make a major leap in the camera department. It is expected to be the first smartphone to come with AV1 encode. For context, AV1 is special because it is designed to reduce a video’s bitrate without sacrificing its quality.

So far, Pixel phones have had powerful AI processing to make up for their lack of top-tier performance. Google now wants the performance while giving the AI a power-up in the process. That’s why the G3 will pack a next-gen TPU, codenamed “Rio”.

After going through the leaks, it is safe to say that the Pixel 8 will be a major leap from the Pixel 7 in terms of performance. Google launched some powerful AI tools at I/O 2023, so we expect the Pixel 8 lineup to have even more power.