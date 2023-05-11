Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Continuing its trend of launching a premium smartphone followed by its budget version, Google has launched its Pixel 7a, the budget version of Google Pixel 7, which was launched in October last year. Also Read - Google makes Project Starline simpler with new prototype that isn't a big booth

Google launched its Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023, annual developer conference. Both the smartphones, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a are available for sale in India.

Google Pixel 7 is currently available at Rs 49,999 and Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. There is only a price difference of Rs 6,000 between the two smartphones.

So, if you are looking to buy a new Pixel smartphone and are confused between Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a considering the small price difference between the two then here we will help you out by comparing the specifications of both smartphones to aid you in making an informed decision.

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7a specifications comparison

Dimensions

Google Pixel 7a measures 6 inches in height and 2.8 inches in width and Google Pixel 7 measures 6.1 inches in height and 2.9 inches in width.

By comparison, Pixel 7 is 0.1-inch bigger in dimensions than Pixel 7a.

Display

Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and it comes with a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In addition to this, Pixel 7a offers features like HDR support, Always-on display (continues to show limited information while the phone is asleep), Now Playing (detects nearby music and identifies the songs) and At a Glance (info about the weather, upcoming meetings or events) in its display.

Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch full HD+ OLED display. The display in Pixel 7 comes with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Except this, all the features in terms of the display are the same in both smartphones.

By comparison, Pixel 7 has a bigger and a better display.

Battery

Google Pixel 7a has a 4,385mAh battery that can last for 24 hours in normal scenarios and 72 hours in extreme battery-saver mode, as per the company’s claim. The smartphone supports fast charging and wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7 has a 4,355 mAh battery. The smartphone supports fast wireless charging and battery Share (to charge other devices wirelessly).

To put it simply, Pixel 7 has extra battery-related features.

Design

Google Pixel 7a comes with a 3D thermoformed composite back with a tactile alloy frame and visor. It has a fingerprint-resistant coating, and it is IP67 dust and water-resistant.

Google Pixel 7 comes with an edgeless Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back with a matte aluminium frame and it is IP68 dust and water-resistant. It has also got fingerprint-resistant coating.

Memory and Storage

Google Pixel 7a comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Google Pixel 7 has the same RAM specification and it has got two options in storage- 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Security

Both smartphones have Titan M2 security chips with a Security core. They also come with VPN by Google One. In addition to this, the smartphones have a fingerprint unlock and face unlock.

Both smartphones are equal in terms of security.

Processor

Both smartphones are powered by a Tensor G2 processor.

Rear Camera

Google Pixel 7a comes with a 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer wide camera with ƒ/1.89 aperture. It offers features like autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, an 80-degree field of view and 0.8 μm pixel width.

The other camera is a 13MP ultrawide camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture. It has features such as a 120° field of view, 1.12 μm pixel width and Lens correction.

Google Pixel 7 comes with a 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera with ƒ/1.85 aperture. It offers features like an LDAF (laser detect autofocus) sensor, optical and electronic image stabilization, an 82-degree field of view and a 1.2 μm pixel width.

The other camera is a 12MP ultrawide camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture. It has features such as a 114° field of view, 1.25 μm pixel width and Lens correction.

Front Camera

Google Pixel 7a comes with a 13MP front camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and fixed focus. It has a 95-degree ultrawide field of view and 1.12 μm pixel width.

Google Pixel 7 comes with a 10.8MP front camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and fixed focus. It has a 92.8-degree ultrawide field of view and 1.22 μm pixel width.

Camera Features

Both smartphones offer the same camera features such as Photo Unblur, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, Motion autofocus, Live HDR+, Frequent Faces, Dual exposure controls, Cinematic Pan, Portrait Light, Magic Eraser, Long Exposure, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual white balancing and Locked Folder.

Audio

Both smartphones come with Stereo speakers, 2 microphones and Noise suppression. In addition to this, Pixel 7 offers Spatial Audio, which is not available in Pixel 7a.

Operating System

Both smartphones launched with Android 13.

Colour

Google Pixel 7a is available in Charcoal, Sea and Snow colour in India and Google Pixel 7 is currently available in Lemongrass, Obsidian and Snow colour.