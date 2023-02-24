comscore Google Photos rolls out Magic Eraser feature for Android and iOS users
Google Photos' introduces 'Magic Eraser' feature for Google One subscribers

Introduced in October 2021, this Google Photos tool was earlier limited to only Pixel 6 smartphones.

Highlights

  • Introduced in October 2021, this tool was earlier limited to only Pixel 6 smartphones.
  • Google Photos' Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo-bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them.
  • It is now available for all Google One subscribers - both Android and iOS - and all Pixel users.
Untitled design - 2023-02-24T132804.062

Image: Google

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “Magic Eraser” tool in Google Photos for Google One subscribers – both Android and iOS – and all Pixel users. This feature will allow users to remove unwanted objects or people from an image. Also Read - YouTube creators can now dub videos in multiple languages

Google Photos introduces a new ‘Magic Eraser’ feature

Introduced in October 2021, this tool was earlier limited to only Pixel 6 smartphones. However, now, Google One members and all Pixel users “will be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday. Also Read - YouTube starts testing new tools including analytics for podcasts

“It’s frustrating when you think you have the perfect shot, only to discover distractions in the background.” Also Read - Gmail admins will now be able to disable spam filters, hide warning banners

The Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo-bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them.

Users can also circle or brush other things they want to erase and the tool will make them disappear.

“Plus, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the colour of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo– putting the focus on what matters,” it added.

Moreover, with the new HDR video effect, users can now enhance the brightness and contrast across their videos.

Earlier, users were only able to balance dark foregrounds and bright backgrounds (or vice versa).

The tech giant is also adding new “Styles” to the collage editor of Google Photos for Google One members and Pixel users. As per the blogpost, “First, all Google Photos users can now apply Styles to a single photo in the collage editor. Second, a range of new Styles are coming to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users, so you have more designs to choose from when making your collages.”

Also, Google One members will now get free shipping on orders from the print store in the US, Canada, the European Union and the UK, the company said.

–With inputs from IANS

 

  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 1:56 PM IST
