Google has started working on a new tool that will enable Android device owners to transfer their eSIMs from one device to another device seamlessly. As of now, there is no easy way to transfer eSIM between Android devices, which often leaves users at the mercy of the telecom companies. The process is both long and messy and not as seamless as transferring other data from on Android device to another. Now, Google is planning to make this process simpler by introducing a new tool that will use QR codes for transferring all eSIM-based data.

It is worth noting that Google had first shared details about its eSIM transfer tool back at MWC 2023. At the time, the company had said that it was working with GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications) to bring a new eSIM transfer tool to Android users later this year. “And later this year, building on GSMA’s global standard, we’re bringing a new eSIM transfer capability to Android that allows users to quickly and securely transfer their mobile plan to a new device, without having to swap a physical SIM card. Deutsche Telekom is taking the first step in using this industry standard to enable a simple and secure transfer with eSIM for the Android ecosystem,” the company had said at the time. Now, a new report by 9To5 Google says that the company is doing the groundwork for building this feature. The publication also said that the feature will prompt users to scan a QR code to start the transfer process.

“Seeing as most of this functionality is not yet live, we were only able to access this beginning portion, with @AssembleDebug also having been able to uncover a Fast Pair-like UI that appears before scanning the QR code,” the report said.

Notably, while Google has started to build the functionality, Apple has already simplified the eSIM transfer process for iPhones by creating a tool within iOS that allows easy wireless transfer of eSIM between iPhones.

Last month, Google had released the Android 14 Beta 4 update which included an ‘auto-confirm unlock’ feature, a variety of fixes, system performance improvements, and much more. According to Android researcher Mishaal Rahman, the ‘auto-confirm’ feature unlocks the users’ phone automatically when they enter the PIN correctly. However, the PIN must be six digits or more to enable this. Rahman had also said that the update included new default profile picture options.

As far as availability is concerned, Google hasn’t mentioned exactly when this tool will be available to the users. However, it isn’t hard to guess that the Android eSIM transfer tool will be available with Android 14 update later this year.