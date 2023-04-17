comscore
Google is developing a new AI-powered search engine: Details here

Microsoft recently announced its AI powered Bing search engine. Amid rising competition, Google is reported working on its own AI powered search engine.

  • Published: April 17, 2023 7:29 PM IST

Highlights

  • Google is working on a chatbot that can answer software engineering inquiries.
  • Google's new project has no clear timeline.
  • Google is also developing a suite of new AI features for Google Search.
Amidst rising competition from Microsoft and OpenAI, Google is reportedly developing an all-new AI-powered search engine, the media reported. Also Read - Microsoft announces 'Gallery' for Windows users to access their photo collection

The company is currently in the early phases of developing a search service that aims to provide a highly personalised experience by anticipating the users’ needs, reports Engadget. Also Read - Google releases security update for Chrome to fix zero-day bug

However, the project has “no clear timetable”. Also Read - Elon Musk creates a new artificial intelligence company X.AI to compete with OpenAI

The New York Times first reported the news.

Moreover, the report mentioned that Google is also developing a suite of new AI features for its existing search engine under the codename “Magi”.

Among the features the tech giant is working on is a chatbot that can answer software engineering inquiries and create code snippets.

The company has also tested a function that would allow users to search for music via a chatbot conversation.

“We’ve been bringing AI to Google Search for years to not only dramatically improve the quality of our results, but also introduce entirely new ways to search, such as Lens and multisearch,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“We’ve done so in a responsible and helpful way that maintains the high bar we set for delivering quality information. Not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we’ve said before, we’re excited about bringing new AI-powered features to Search, and will share more details soon,” it added.

Other new features “in various stages of development” include a Chrome feature called “Searchalong”, which will enable a chatbot to scan the webpage you’re reading and provide contextual information, according to the report.

Further, the report said that Google plans to announce “Magi” next month before introducing additional new features sometime in the fall.

–IANS

  • Published Date: April 17, 2023 7:29 PM IST
