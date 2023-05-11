comscore
    News

    Google IO 2023: Google launches its first foldable phone, Pixel Fold

    Mobiles

    Google today launched its first foldable display smartphone, Pixel Fold, at the Google I/O 2023. Here's everything we know about it.

    Highlights

    • Google hosted Google I/O 2023 today.
    • At the event, Google launched Pixel Fold.
    • Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable phone.
    Google Pixel Fold

    Image: Google

    Google Pixel Fold has been in the news for years now. However, so far, the company has shied away from giving its plans a more concrete form. But this year at its developers’ conference, dubbed as the Google I/O 2023, the company launched its first ever foldable display smartphone, dubbed as the Google Pixel Fold. The newly launched Pixel Fold features a notebook like form factor in a design that is similar to what we have seen in the Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series design. It is powered by the company’s Tensor G2 system-on-chip (SoC) and it runs the Android 13 OS. Also Read - Google IO 2023: From Pixel Fold to Generative AI powered Search, here's everything Google announced today

    While a foldable device by Google is definitely a curiosity generator, Pixel Fold is not alone in the notebook style foldable space. It faces stiff competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is an established name in the foldables market, and Tecno Phantom V 5G, which provides notebook like foldable experience on a budget. That said, Pixel Fold comes with a ton of new and exciting features. Check out the details here. Also Read - Google doubles down on generative AI with smarter Gmail, Photos, and Maps

    Google Pixel Fold price and availability

    The Google Pixel Fold comes in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants and it starts at $1,799. Google says that the Pixel Fold is available for pre-orders in select countries starting today and that it will start shipping the device next month. Also Read - Google IO 2023: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

    Google Pixel Fold specifications and features

    As far as specifications are concerned, the Google Pixel Fold comes with a 7.6-inch OLED internal display with an aspect ratio of 6:5, a resolution of 2208×1840 pixels, up to 120Hz screen refresh rate, Ultra Thin Glass protection, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and HDR support. On the outside, it has a 5.8-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution, a resolution of 2092×1080 pixels, 1200nits of peak brightness and HDR support. It has a 180-degree fluid-friction hinge and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IPX8 water resistant design.

    The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

    Coming to the cameras, the Google Pixel Fold sports a 9.5MP dual pixel front camera with 1.22μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 84-degree field of view. It has an 8MP inner camera with 1.12μm pixel width, ƒ/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view. At the back, it sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of 48MP primary camer with Optical Image Stabalisation (OIS) and CLAF, a 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10.8MP dual PD telephoto lens with a 21.9-degree field of view, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom, OIS and EIS.

    It comes with a bunch of interesting features such as the Dual Screen Interpreter Mode that uses both the displays to provide live interpretation to the users. It also comes with a Tabletop Mode for capturing group selfies.

    It comes with a 4,821mAh battery with support for a Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0. It also features support for wireless charging technology. Google claims that the phone provides a battery back of up to 72 hours on Extreme Battery Saver mode.

    On the audio front, the Pixel Fold has Spatial Audio, Stereo speakers, three microphones and support for noise suppression technology. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Google Cast and 5G.

    • Published Date: May 11, 2023 1:00 AM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Google Pixel Fold launched: Check specs, features, price, more

    Missed Google IO 2023? Here are top updates you shouldn't miss

    Pixel 7a launched as Google's first 64MP camera phone, India price out

    Google Search finally takes the AI route as Bing AI poses threat

    Google doubles down on generative AI with smarter Gmail, Photos, and Maps

    Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

    Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

    We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

    Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

    In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video