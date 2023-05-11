Google Pixel Fold has been in the news for years now. However, so far, the company has shied away from giving its plans a more concrete form. But this year at its developers’ conference, dubbed as the Google I/O 2023, the company launched its first ever foldable display smartphone, dubbed as the Google Pixel Fold. The newly launched Pixel Fold features a notebook like form factor in a design that is similar to what we have seen in the Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series design. It is powered by the company’s Tensor G2 system-on-chip (SoC) and it runs the Android 13 OS. Also Read - Google IO 2023: From Pixel Fold to Generative AI powered Search, here's everything Google announced today

While a foldable device by Google is definitely a curiosity generator, Pixel Fold is not alone in the notebook style foldable space. It faces stiff competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is an established name in the foldables market, and Tecno Phantom V 5G, which provides notebook like foldable experience on a budget. That said, Pixel Fold comes with a ton of new and exciting features. Check out the details here. Also Read - Google doubles down on generative AI with smarter Gmail, Photos, and Maps

Google Pixel Fold price and availability

The Google Pixel Fold comes in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants and it starts at $1,799. Google says that the Pixel Fold is available for pre-orders in select countries starting today and that it will start shipping the device next month. Also Read - Google IO 2023: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

Google Pixel Fold specifications and features

As far as specifications are concerned, the Google Pixel Fold comes with a 7.6-inch OLED internal display with an aspect ratio of 6:5, a resolution of 2208×1840 pixels, up to 120Hz screen refresh rate, Ultra Thin Glass protection, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and HDR support. On the outside, it has a 5.8-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution, a resolution of 2092×1080 pixels, 1200nits of peak brightness and HDR support. It has a 180-degree fluid-friction hinge and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IPX8 water resistant design.

The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

Google #PixelFold has new ways to use a Pixel that hinge on, well, a *hinge* 🥁

– Take stunning group selfies in tabletop mode

– Multitask with the power of dual screens

– Connect better with Dual Screen Interpreter Mode for live translation¹

All coming soon… #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/pYVstkU5ZX — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Coming to the cameras, the Google Pixel Fold sports a 9.5MP dual pixel front camera with 1.22μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 84-degree field of view. It has an 8MP inner camera with 1.12μm pixel width, ƒ/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view. At the back, it sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of 48MP primary camer with Optical Image Stabalisation (OIS) and CLAF, a 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10.8MP dual PD telephoto lens with a 21.9-degree field of view, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom, OIS and EIS.

It comes with a bunch of interesting features such as the Dual Screen Interpreter Mode that uses both the displays to provide live interpretation to the users. It also comes with a Tabletop Mode for capturing group selfies.

It comes with a 4,821mAh battery with support for a Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0. It also features support for wireless charging technology. Google claims that the phone provides a battery back of up to 72 hours on Extreme Battery Saver mode.

On the audio front, the Pixel Fold has Spatial Audio, Stereo speakers, three microphones and support for noise suppression technology. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Google Cast and 5G.