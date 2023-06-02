Spotify s AI DJ is coming to your Android smartwatch

Google routinely adds new features to its Android mobile OS and Wear OS, which is the operating system that powers Android smartwatches, in the form of updates. Now, in another such update, Google has introduced a bunch of new features for the Wear OS-powered smartwatches. This update not only brings better Google Keep integration, but it also brings an AI DJ to Android smartwatches. Also Read - Google announces new feature for Android: Reading Practice, new widgets, more

So, here are all the new features coming to your Android smartwatch this June.

What’s new in Wear OS this month?

Spotify's AI DJ comes to Android smartwatches

Google, in a blog post announced that it is bringing Spotify’s AI DJ to Wear OS powered smartwatches. With this integration, Wear OS-powered smartwatch users will be able to play songs from their personal artificial intelligence (AI)-based DJ within the Spotify app.

“Press play right from your wrist and let Spotify’s DJ deliver a personalized lineup of music, stream episodes from your favorite podcasts and listen to what’s in your heavy rotation — all with new tiles and watch face shortcuts from Spotify for Wear OS,” Google explained in a blog post.

For the unversed, Spotify introduced a new AI DJ on its music streaming platform earlier this year. The AI DJ, as Spotify explains it, is a personalized AI guide that first understands the kind of music that an individual likes and then plays the songs that it deems you will like. As a part of the process to understand a user’s taste in music, the AI DJ sorts through the latest music and look back at some of a user’s old favorites. It then reviews what the user might enjoy and delivers a stream of songs picked just for them. Additionally, it constantly refreshes the lineup based on user feedback.

The feature was first rolled out in beta, alongside commentary around the tracks and artists, back in January this year.

Now, Google and Spotify are bringing the same feature to Wear OS-powered smartwatches. Users will also be able to use Wear OS shortcuts, such as left swipe for accessing more songs and right swap for accessing the home screen while using this feature.

But there is a caveat. Google says that Spotify DJ is only available in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland for Spotify Premium users and on devices running Wear OS 2+ and newer OS versions.

Google Keep gets smarter

Google has also rolled out an update to the Google Keep app on Wear OS. The app now lets users add a tile for fast access to a selected note or to-do list on their smartwatch. Users can Simply swipe through their tiles and find their pinned note (like a shopping list). This feature is available on devices running Wear OS 3 and newer OS versions.