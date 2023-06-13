Google has announced new editing features for Google One Subscribers. These new editing features are available on the web version of Google Photos. To use these new editing features, users need a device with more than 4GB RAM and an updated browser. Also Read - Google rolls out optimised Google Drive for foldable smartphones: Here's how it will impact users

Users can take advantage of new Portrait, Blur, Sky, Colour, and HDR settings from a computer. The company has started rolling out these features and they will be available to all in the next few days. Also Read - How to search with an image on Google: A step-by-step guide

“Starting today, Google One members will begin to see extra editing features on devices with 4 GB RAM and an updated browser. Originally limited to mobile apps, you can now use many of the enhanced editing features on your computer,” Google said in a statement. Also Read - Google rolls out five new features for its Password Manager on Chrome: Here's what new

In February this year, Google One introduced features like Magic Eraser and HDR video effects. The additional editing tools and adjustments available for Google One members include the following:

To change how light affects a person’s face in a photo, users can use Portrait light to adjust the position and brightness of the light to portraits of a person.

To make the background of a photo less sharp, users have a new Blur feature to adjust the level of blur.

Users can now change the appearance of the sky in a photo. To do this, click Sky and select from several palettes and adjust the colour and contrast in the sky.

To make the subject of a photo stand out more, click Colour focus to desaturate the background, but keep the foreground in colour.

To make a photo look more realistic and balanced, click HDR and improve the brightness and contrast of the whole image.

Meanwhile, Google has started to roll out the Magic Compose beta, which uses generative AI to help users write test messages. Magic Compose is currently rolling out on a priority basis to premium Google One subscribers in the US who are also a part of the Messages beta program on the Play Store. The company unveiled Magic Compose at Google I/O 2023.

Users can use Magic Compose to change how their message sounds in RCS chats in the Messages app. If you are a beta user and have this feature, you need to turn it on from the app settings. Then you can use it to write or edit your message in different ways.

Magic Compose can be accessed by tapping the pencil icon next to the typed message and users can rewrite the message in seven styles that include Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, and Short.