Future iPhones and Apple Watches may feature 3D-printed metal bodies: Report

Apple is not just planning to change the design for future devices, but to redefine how they are built. Some changes can be about design, while others are about how Apple is building them behind the scenes. As per a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant may now be exploring a new approach that could change how the bodies of future iPhones and Apple Watches are made.

The idea? Using 3D-printed aluminium enclosures instead of traditional manufacturing methods.

Apple exploring 3D-printed aluminium?

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple’s manufacturing and design teams are experimenting with ways to produce aluminium enclosures using 3D-printing techniques. If successful, the method could eventually be used in future Apple Watch models and even upcoming iPhone devices.

The report suggests that it is not just about innovation; instead, 3D-printing is tipped to result in improved production efficiency, reduction in material waste, and may even simplify how some parts of its devices are made.

It must be noted that this isn’t Apple’s first step into the world of 3D-printed components. The iPhone-maker previously introduced 3D-printed titanium elements in the Apple Watch Ultra 3. If aluminium versions work well at scale, Apple could expand the technique to other products in the future.

If the experiment turns out to be successful, switching to 3D-printed aluminium casings could bring several benefits. It may allow Apple to manufacture parts faster, reduce the amount of raw material required, and streamline the production process.

The idea gained attention after Apple introduced the MacBook Neo, which reportedly uses a new aluminium manufacturing process designed to reduce metal usage during production.

No official confirmation

For now, Apple hasn’t officially confirmed these plans. The reports suggest the technology is still being explored internally, meaning it could take time before it appears in mass-market devices.

Still, if Apple does move forward with 3D-printed aluminium enclosures, it could mark another quiet but important shift in how the company builds its products — one that users may never see, but will definitely benefit from.